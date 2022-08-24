The Pathways Center for Grief and Loss will host a free event Wednesday, Aug. 31, during International Overdose Awareness Day.

International Overdose Awareness Day, which is observed worldwide, is a day for family and friends to remember and reflect on loved ones who have died from drug overdoses.

The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Pathways Center for Grief and Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Find a registration form here, or register by calling 717-391-2413 or 800-338-3813; deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 26.

Dr. Bonnie Milas, a clinical professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and advocate for those suffering from opioid use disorder, will be the featured keynote speaker during the event.

Milas has published opinion pieces in the Phliladelphia Inquirer and USA Today to create awareness and reduce stigma of opioid use disorder. Milas is an educator of naloxone overdose rescue with REVIVEme.com. She is also dedicated advocate for those suffering from opioid use disorder with her work with the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission.

The disease has touched Milas personally, too; she lost both her sons to opioid use disorder. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones who died from an overdose to the event.

“The whole point of holding the event is to acknowledge the grief that people are experiencing,” says Dr. Patti Anewalt, director of Pathways. “People come together and feel less alone. And it reduces the stigma of that type of death.”

Pathways, a part of Hospice and Community Care, is a free resource available to all Lancaster County residents. Pathways hosts GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) – a free monthly group for families or individuals who have lost a loved one from overdose. Pre-registration is required to attend. For more information contact Marjorie Paradise at mparadise810@comcast.net or by phone at 717-951-2720. The next meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Pathways Center for Grief and Loss in Mount Joy.

Pathways also hosts HERO (Heal, Endure, Restore and Overdose), a closed Facebook group for people to connect with others who’ve lost loved ones from overdose. Search the for the group on Facebook and answer the three question prompts to join.

For more information and to connect with Pathways call 717-391-2413 or email pathways@hospicecommunity.org.