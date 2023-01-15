Growing up on East Lemon Street in Lancaster city following World War II was a magical time for an 8-year-old boy, after the years of hardship, separation and sacrifice. Families reunited, and were home.

We lived in a large, three-story house my parents rented. My mom, without the knowledge of our landlord, I assume, employed a latent entrepreneurial talent by renting rooms to boarders to supplement income.

This venture produced an eclectic parade of interesting people coming and going. This undertaking, however, came to a sudden halt. A neighbor and friend of my mom told her of a woman who was having sudden and dire difficulties and needed a temporary place to live with her two small children, a girl, 8, and a boy of 4. My folks welcomed them in with the same loving conviction and caring they had for me when, at age 2, they took me from an orphanage and suddenly adopted me.

The woman and her daughter each had private rooms. The boy and I shared a room. It had neat bunk beds.

The “temporary arrangement” lasted seven years. I had gained a sister and brother for then and always.

During these years, we shared the seasons of our childhoods together. And there was no season resonating, more joyous recollections during these years than Christmas.

For the three of us, the anticipation, happiness and excitement were palpable. Mom baking countless cookies of all varieties — chocolate chip, pepper nuts, lace, sand tarts and many more — placing them on the kitchen table to cool, then placing them tins, separated by wax paper. Dad walking us to Sunday school, and hearing the Christmas story of Bethlehem. He would also place the miniature manger scene on the mantel in the front room.

In contrast, the kids’ mom introduced us to the more secular joys of the season, playing Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Perry Como, and, of course, Gene Autry on her record player. She also took us to the annual tradition of watching Santa Claus climb the fire ladder to the top of Watt & Shand. A mad dash ensued to the upper floor following Santa’s arrival at his castle. I always associated Santa’s castle with the smell of linoleum; it’s the department you had to run through to reach the castle.

The centerpiece of all the activities and decorations was the Christmas tree. The purchasing, installing and decorating — an exacting, demanding assignment — fell to my dad. Once the tree was up it was closely scrutinized by three kids and two moms. The height was a major requirement. It had to touch the ceiling. Fullness was another desired standard. I think Dad prided himself on meeting and usually exceeding these expectations.

This one year it was bitter cold when dad got the tree, and, in a word, it was huge! It met and far exceeded our expectations.

Upon having the tree sit in the living room, the warmth of the house started to expand and swell the full branches to the point they obliterated access to the dining room and kitchen, in which mom now found herself isolated.

The decision was made by the elders, and the tree was removed and relegated to the back yard. I was instructed by mom to get my wagon as dad sawed the branches and the two moms bound them with red ribbons.

Once the wagon was full, my mom said we should take the wagon around the block, ring doorbells and see if anyone was interested in purchasing a bunch of greens. I think the going price was 10 cents.

And so I began a Christmas adventure that has reverberated within me for 70-some years.

Houses normally cloaked in darkness opened for us. We were invited into so many homes. Along with warm greetings, we were often given hot chocolate, cookies, candy and overall kindness and welcome. There were two elderly sisters who kept to themselves, but asked us to come into their house with such kindness.

There was a middle-aged man who had lost his wife several years prior. His house was always dark — the house kids always bypassed on Halloween. I don’t know why, but I rang his doorbell. I saw the light turn on in the hallway. Suddenly the door opened. He didn’t say anything. He saw our wagon, stepped down to it and took a swag of branches, walked back to the doorway, placed the branches at his feet, got out his wallet and gave each of us speechless kids one dollar. He smiled, said, “Merry Christmas” and closed the door. We returned home, the wagon empty, the tin can filled with far more change than the 10 cents we would’ve gained.

The following evening, the two moms went with us to make sure we safely crossed New Holland Avenue to expand our territory. We were met with the same kind, warm receptions. In the end, only the bare trunk remained in the yard.

Now, as I reflect back, people must’ve been caught up in the unceasing joy of Christmas. I guess the fact that we appeared as Dickensian waifs added to the event.

Anyway, I know there hasn’t been a year since that I haven’t thought of that special Christmas. I would like to dedicate this in loving remembrance to Daph, Mike, Gloria, Dad and Mom, and that very special Tannenbaum.

