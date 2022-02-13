February is known for a variety of celebrations. It’s the shortest month of the year, yet it includes Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. We also celebrate Black History Month in February.

And of course, it’s the snowiest month in Pennsylvania … if you like that type of weather. There’s something for everyone in February.

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on Feb. 14 in many cultures around the world. Originally a Christian feast day, it has evolved into a day to express love with flowers, cards and candy. You can’t go anywhere in the first half of February without seeing hearts.

You can express your love and care for others this year by donating blood. The American Red Cross recently reported the “worst blood shortage ever,” leading to a national crisis. Winter weather, staffing challenges and the pandemic have forced many blood drives to cancel.

For those who might be concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on blood donation, vaccination does not preclude you from donating. Anyone who has been diagnosed with the virus is eligible to donate 14 days after the onset of symptoms if they have been fever-free for at least 48 hours. You can schedule a blood donation appointment by contacting: Lancaster General Health: LGHealth.org/GiveBlood or call 717-554-0170, or the American Red Cross: redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-771-0059.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can be a blood drive support volunteer — called a “blood donor ambassador” — which involves managing the registration and refreshment areas of blood drives by creating a friendly and welcoming environment for donors.

The Red Cross requests a minimum of one shift per month of approximately five hours. All training is provided, and no prior experience is needed.

Blessings of Hope

Another way to care for our community this month is to volunteer with Blessings of Hope.

Blessings of Hope is a nonprofit food dissemination center created to be a vital link in the American food chain.

Large corporations efficiently donate food through Blessings of Hope to accomplish zero food waste and give back to the global community. Their mission is to feed the hungry by facilitating partnerships between food suppliers and nonprofits. For more information on hours to volunteer, visit blessingsofhope.com/volunteer.

To search other volunteer opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Organizations’ volunteer coordinators should submit current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org

Black History Month

Since 1976, every American president has designated February as Black History Month. We take this time to recognize achievements of African Americans in government, entertainment, art, medicine, education and more.

Organizations across Lancaster County offer a variety of free activities during Black History Month. And many of them are looking for volunteers for their programs.

— Community Action Partnership and Crispus Attucks Community Center are hosting a month of activities including an art display, Soul Food Thursdays at the Cafe and more. For information, visit lanc.news/CrispusAttucksevents.

— YWCA Center for Racial and Gender Equity presents “Reclaiming Our Time” via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 20. For more information visit lanc.news/ReclaimingTime.

— The Patients R Waiting “What the Health? Book Club” will hold a Zoom and Facebook discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, titled “Behind Every Wall: Becoming the First Black Female Transplant Surgeon.” See lanc.news/HealthBookClub for further details.

— Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and Franklin & Marshall College are collaborating on a Virtual Exhibition of student and alumni art. The event will be held via Instagram with art posted throughout the month. For more information, visit lanc.news/PCADBlackHistory.

— Millersville University will host art exhibitions and onstage performances to honor Black History Month. For a full calendar of events and more details, visit lanc.news/MUBlackHistory.

— Elizabethtown College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging will celebrate Black History Month with a variety of events, finishing the month with a session of their Ujima Dialogue Series. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. For more information, visit lanc.news/EtownBlackHistory.

Laurel Greer is community engagement associate for United Way of Lancaster County.