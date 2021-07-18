In January 1977, I took a semester’s leave without pay from the geology department at San Francisco State University. For five months, I visited Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India.

In March, I rode out of Adelaide, South Australia, on the Ghan (named for Afghan), a narrow-gauge railway which carries tourists to Alice Springs, deep in the red desert of the Northern Territory. A fellow traveler I met on the train and I rented a car in Alice and took a day to drive to Ayers Rock, a popular destination.

Ayers Rock, now called Uluru, is a broad, dome-shaped mass of reddish-yellow rock jutting abruptly out of a wide area of flat desert. Its steep rise from a vast expanse of seemingly unending level country, combined with many variations of color and appearance in different lighting conditions and changes of weather, makes it a desired sight for people from all parts of Australia and around the world. For a 38-year-old geologist, the chance to hike up to the top was an added enticement.

A bus took a group of us to the starting point. The trail went right up from the parking area. For part of the way, a metal chain helped in the climb. It would be dangerous for lightning, but no one would attempt the trip in the storm. The rock being over 1,100 feet high above the desert floor, it was good exercise. Eventually, we reached the summit, marked by a small descriptive plaque. Here is where I had my mind opened.

Geologically, the rock is a coarse-grained sandstones called arkose, composed of quartz and feldspar and stained yellowish-red by iron oxide. Geologists assign it to the late Precambrian age, which implies that it has undergone a lot of mountain-building activity. At Ayers Rock, the result is the layers of sandstone are standing on end, much like the rocks we see along Route 322, north of Harrisburg. In the Australian case, there is absolutely no vegetation, so the layers clearly stand out.

As a result of differences of erosion, layers may be slightly higher or lower than the layers adjacent to them, and these appear as gently undulating parallel paths of sand, separated by subdued walls, a foot to a few feet high.

“It’s the Yellow-Brick Road!,” cried my mind. “I’m already in Oz, so we’re off to see the Wizard!”

Forthwith, I marched away from the tourist summit, determined to make my way along one of these magical paths. And it was magical, a feeling of freedom to walk as far as my feet could go. The path would probably go for over a mile along the relatively flat mountain top before bending down on the farther steep side, and I could probably cross over to a parallel path for the hike back.

However, not so very far from the start of my personal journey, a shadow crossed over me, and I looked up. A large bird hovered over me, and its attention was on me. It was an Aquila audax, an audacious (wedge-tailed) eagle, and the rangers had said that they sometimes pluck hair from the heads of those they dislike. Seeing the finger-length talons hanging down diverted my mind from my magical trip. Whether I was trespassing on somebody’s hunting ground or whether I was getting near to a nesting site, necessarily on the ground, I was decidedly not welcome. “Oh!” I cried. The eagle slowly descended. “I’m sorry!” The eagle slowly descended.

I was panicked. Maybe I was hysterical. I looked for a stick to wave — futile, with no vegetation anywhere. I spotted a piece of rock a few inches long. I held that up and I shrieked the only primal scream I’ve ever uttered. “OK, OK! I’m going!” I shouted, as I reversed course. It followed me for a good while then veered off. I reached a group of people heading down, and I figured I was OK. Part way back, the eagle reappeared, with a companion! It really wanted me.

“I’m going! I’m going!” was all I could tell it. I got off the rock, but when I hiked along the base the next day, I was always thinking about what I might meet around the next corner. A few days later, we drove back to Alice, and I flew back to Adelaide to continue my adventure.

Uluru is now acknowledged as sacred ground for Australia’s Indigenous people. It is off-limits to casual climbers, and, I suppose, the wildlife are let alone, no doubt a good thing.

I had many experiences on that trip, most positive, some negative. But I will never forget my meeting with the audacious eagle.

The author, a retired geologist, lives in West Lampeter Township.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.