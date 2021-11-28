The conversation around the lunch table was lively, and I kept hearing the word “Elderhostel,” as three of the ladies had just returned from a trip. The more I listened, I learned that on their trip they had selected a topic, listened to wonderful speakers, taken side trips and had fun. My new friend turned to me and said, “Would you like to do an Elderhostel with me?”

I was more than interested, so I sent away for an application and received a packet of information that included a passport where I could record the trips that we would take. Travel day was on Monday; Tuesday through Thursday were for classes, side trips and free time.

Our first trip was to Peabody Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, and our subject was the big-band era. This included Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey music, Gene Krupa on drums, Frank Sinatra and others of that era. The speakers were knowledgeable, and after class we had free time and dinner, and then we all gathered at the theater for a concert on campus, where the students were required to perform in front of a live audience.

The next day after class, we had a city tour, which included the Baltimore Harbor and the Orioles baseball park.

After the morning class on Thursday, we went on a fishing trip in order to catch our own dinner. I was envisioning a sunny, warm day; instead it was overcast with a stiff breeze. As we entered the boat, each of us was given a fishing rod. While my classmates were catching fish, I caught an anchor — twice. Finally, I caught an ugly catfish and was asked to hold it as a young man removed the fish from the hook. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a tight enough grip, so the fish got away!

At dinner that evening, we had a head table. I was seated in the middle; to my left was seated a person who caught one fish. On my right was Janet, who caught six fish. I was not worried about my dinner, because I knew Janet would share her bounty. When my plate was served, instead of there being a delicious piece of fish like everyone else, I was served a miniature fishing rod, and dangling from the line was a toy fish with an anchor.

The next day, it was time to leave, which concluded my six of nine Elderhostel trips.

In future trips, I made sure that I did not choose an Elderhostel that included a fishing adventure!

After my experiences with Elderhostel, its name was changed to Road Scholar.

The author lives in Manheim Township.

