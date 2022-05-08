May is national Older Americans Month, observing the past and current contributions made by older residents to our way of life. Established in 1963, Older Americans Month was formed to focus attention on the concerns of people over 65 who were living in poverty and had few programs to assist them. In recent years, this opportunity to honor and celebrate older Americans has special significance as we continue to navigate through a pandemic that has disproportionally affected people over age 65.

Census data from 2019 shows that 54.1 million U.S. residents are age 65 and above. Older Americans are one of the fastest-growing demographics in the United States. A majority of persons age 65 and older (51.2%) are living below the poverty line. Older Americans face challenges like deteriorating health, financial struggles, lack of access to services, mobility/transportation issues, isolation and loneliness and more.

Local resources that can provide information and assistance include:

— Lancaster County Office of Aging, lancoaging.org or call 717-299-7979.

— United Way’s 211 call center provides information for seniors. Dial 2-1-1 or visit pa211east.org/Lancaster.

— Local senior centers in Lancaster, Millersville, Lititz, Columbia and Elizabethtown.

Helping older Americans

There are many ways to show respect for older Americans:

— Spend time with them, listen to their stories and be polite.

— Ask for advice.

— Discuss family heritage, history and traditions, and record them to share with other family members.

— Call them if distance is an issue.

— Compliment them, and tell them how much you appreciate and respect them.

— Visit a senior living community

— Volunteer at a senior center.

If you, your family, friends or co-workers would like to honor older Americans through volunteerism, a variety of local organizations are offering opportunities, including:

— Lancaster County Office of Aging is recruiting volunteer counselors to help older residents navigate the complexities of Medicare, Medicaid, PACE and other related programs. Extensive training is available, and volunteers must have computer literacy and the ability to speak well over the phone. To volunteer, visit lanc.news/CounselorsOfficeofAging.

— Lancaster County Office of Aging is also looking for volunteers to work with long-term care residents to educate them about their rights and the various resources available to them. Visit lanc.news/LongTermCareAdvocates.

— Eight Meals on Wheels programs across the county are in need of cooks and delivery volunteers to provide nutritious meals for home-bound residents. For more information, call 717-392-4842.

— Moravian Manor in Lititz needs a variety of volunteers to assist residents with activities, physical therapy, transportation and mail delivery. Visit lanc.news/Moravian

ManorVol.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please email current and upcoming needs to volunteer

@uwlanc.org.

Barbara Zercher is the director of stewardship for the United Way of Lancaster County.