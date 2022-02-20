Bottle caps are a frequent offender on common litter lists. In 2017, the North Sea Foundation shared literature noting that in the 30 years prior, more than 20 million bottle caps were found during beach cleaning efforts around the world.

But what if that trash could go to good use, like giving students a place to sit outdoors?

The Green Club at Octorara High School recently completed a project to do just that. The students collected 279 pounds of plastic caps over a two-year period. Community members pitched in, too.

On Jan. 27, the club visited plastic waste recycling company Eco Plastic Products of Delaware in Wilmington, Delaware, to see where their bottle caps will be transformed into their next form as benches for the courtyard at Octorara High School, near Atglen. The company estimates that the two benches will be ready for pickup by April, says Marcia Rapone, Green Club adviser.

“Plastic waste is so pervasive, and being able to transform the waste into something that is useful is exciting and important,” Rapone writes in an email. “It’s such a great teachable moment to show that waste can be viewed as an opportunity.”

Lily Rising, the Green Club’s president, says the trip to Eco Plastic Products of Delaware was illuminating.

“Collecting the bottles caps and just visiting Eco Plastic Products of Delaware really opened my eyes to how much plastic is used. The amount of plastic seen at the facility is just the plastic that is brought into the building, let alone all the plastic that is thrown out and recycled,” Rising writes in an email. “It is definitely a reminder that us humans need to be proactive when it comes to use of plastics.”

Fallon Weber, another member of the group, appreciated the creative ways the plastic is recycled.

“It was astonishing to learn how much waste can be recycled and put towards the production of other useful items,” Weber writes in an email. “We learned that an entire 13,000 plastic bags and countless bottle caps can go into a single bench.”

Rapone says the club was inspired by a 2018 LNP | LancasterOnline story about Ephrata High School students who embarked on a similar project, but used a recycling plant in Indianapolis. When Rapone discovered Eco Plastic Products of Delaware, she opted for them as the geographically closer option.

So, where did the Green Club keep nearly 300 pounds of caps before their trip to Delaware? Rapone says she is fortunate to have a storage space in her classroom, which held nine “giant” boxes of the caps. She plans to take donations on a more regular basis and continue collecting caps until there’s enough plastic to create 10 benches, and maybe even picnic tables, too.

It’s part of an effort to get more students outside in the courtyard space, which will hopefully have an added pathway one day, too. That effort was started by now-graduates Wyatt Umble, Brock Young and Bianca Cortez, Rapone says, who pitched the idea as a class project in a climate science class in 2018.

Rising says she’ll remember the experience of collecting bottle caps and touring Eco Plastic for years to come.

“The amount of plastic and what we can do to help limit the amount of plastic use is one thing that will always play a part in the decisions I make moving forward,” Rising says.