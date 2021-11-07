You may be familiar with United Way’s Day of Caring — an annual event that brings together hundreds of people from the local business and education sectors who want to help the nonprofit community. Typically, because of the size of the groups, many organizations must offer “special” projects that are large or physical in scope — painting, clearing trash or swaths of weeds — things that are on a “wish list” or the back burner. While valuable and much-needed, these types of activities typically do not advance the agency’s mission.

What happens at nonprofits on the other 364 days of the year? Accounting, budgeting, bookkeeping, audits, contingency planning, marketing, communications, IT, hiring, training, benefits administration, career development, special events, prospecting, fundraising, donor/client relations, research, strategic planning, team building — many of the same operational tasks that need to happen at successful for-profit businesses, but often on a shoestring budget due to funder restrictions on “administrative costs.”

Nonprofits and the people who work in this field are connected by an overarching mission: community improvement. While not everyone is interested in or able to commit to a nonprofit career, I have no doubt that many “for-profit folks” are also aligned with the vision of an equitable Lancaster County, where every individual has an opportunity to succeed and the entire community thrives as a result.

For those of you with professional-level skills and experience, please consider this the request you’ve been waiting for to get involved. You are wanted and needed — not just on a single day, but throughout the year, for one-time and ongoing projects. Financial, management and marketing/graphic design skills are often in demand. If you’re interested in guiding strategy, consider joining a local board of directors.

Leadership Lancaster provides an ongoing list of organizations seeking members:

— Hempfield Foundation: Seeking board members with experience in the areas of fundraising, marketing, social media, sales and/or corporate lending. Connection to the Hempfield School District is desired, but not required. Contact Kate Mullen, katemullen@aaronsacres.org or 717-575-5749.

— Lancaster Pride: Seeking a director of vendor relations/volunteer recruitment. Contact Alex Otthofer, alex@lancasterpride.com.

— Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation: Seeking an attorney, accountant, Spanish speakers, fundraising and people with personal or professional mental health experience. Contact Anna Kennedy, abkennedy@lohf.org or 717-397-8722.

— Lancaster Science Factory is seeking expertise in finance. They are looking for an outstanding individual who would be interested in training with the current board treasurer. Enthusiasm for the Science Factory mission is important. Contact Emily Landis, elandis@tlsf.org or 717-509-6363.

— Penn Square Music Festival is especially in need of a treasurer. Contact Scott Drackley, scott.pennsquaremusicfestival@gmail.com or 717-314-2591.

— Rafiki Africa is looking for individuals who have interest in African communities and missions. Experience and background in leadership, legal, business and nonprofit management would be great, but is not mandatory. Contact Dorothy Dulo, info@rafikiafrica.org.

To see other organizations that posted board opportunities earlier this year, visit leadershiplancaster.org/opportunities.

For help with connecting to agencies in need, email me at moses@uwlanc.org. To search opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please submit current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Cindi Moses is executive vice president of United Way of Lancaster County.