Until very recently, the notion of humans traveling to and living on Mars belonged perpetually in the future. But recent unmanned missions to Mars, including NASA’s Perseverance and China’s Zhurong rovers, have made human exploration and colonization of Mars seem like achievable goals in the lifetimes of young Americans. That’s not lost on 18-year-old Tom Hockenberry, who graduated from Penn Manor High School last week. He’s made it a personal goal to make sure he plays a part helping a human set foot on Mars.

“It’s cool to be born in a time when we’re exploring the planets in our solar system, and to be able to help out with something like that would be great,” Hockenberry says. “For lack of a better word, it’s just exciting. I hope it holds off and kind of waits for me until I can get there and start helping out, because I want to be involved with putting the first human on Mars.”

Hockenberry has been preparing for that lofty goal since he was a youngster visiting the planetarium at the North Museum of Nature and Science. As a kid, Hockenberry attended a “Mission to Mars”-themed camp with “Cosmic” Mike Smith, the museum’s former senior astronomy educator. Years later, Hockenberry started volunteering with the museum. Smith remembered him from camp.

Now Hockenberry works for the North Museum, where he designs some of the programs shown in the planetarium, among other duties. His biggest effort was “Cosmic Journeys: Destination Mars,” which was on display earlier this year. The 45-minute program about the missions to Mars with stunning animation took Hockenberry about 370 hours to put together.

“His work ethic is unbelievable —and is proven by the show he created, ‘Destination Mars.’ ” says Kate Wilson, administrative coordinator at the North Museum, in an email. “That show took long hours and several weeks, if not months, to complete. The talent, hard work and knowledge that went into that show is very hard to find, especially in someone Tom’s age.”

In the fall, Hockenberry will attend Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, where he plans to major in aerospace engineering. His ultimate goal is to work at SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company.

“When he sees a problem with humanity, he doesn’t wait for someone else to solve it. He just throws everything he has at it — all his resources, all his money, all his time — and tries to solve it,” Hockenberry says of the SpaceX founder. “People said that reusable rockets and cheap space flights were just impossible, and he said, ‘No, it’s not.’ And 10 to 15 years later, they’ve used the Falcon 9 rocket I think 10 times now.”

Hockenberry recently visited Purdue, home to Zucrow Labratories, the largest university-based propulsion laboratory in the country. Zucrow Labs has been awarded nearly $6 million from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop a Mach 8 wind tunnel.

“They’re analyzing the exhaust of rocket engines using lasers and looking at how air flows over things moving at hypersonic speeds” Hockenberry says. “All the stuff that sounds like science fiction is what they’re doing there. It’s super exciting.”

It’s fitting that Penn Manor’s nickname is space-themed. Hockenberry has embraced his time as a Penn Manor Comet by studying piano, playing on the varsity tennis team and designing 3D printed drones in the robotics club, which he and a few friends started during his freshman year.

“Penn Manor is a great school. I love all my teachers there. They’ve been great,” Hockenberry says.

Hockenberry graduated third in his class at Penn Manor and took three college-level math classes at Millersville University during his senior year.

“He’s just been remarkable. He’s gotten straight As the whole way through 7th grade until now,” says Lori Hockenberry, Tom’s mother. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

The family plans on celebrating Tom’s graduation by taking a trip to Cape Canaveral, Florida, to see a SpaceX rocket launch this summer.

“Ever since Tommy’s been in middle school, he’s had a passionate interest in space,” the proud mother says. “He’s really done everything in his power to work to his goal.”

Hockenberry admits that finishing his senior year of high school during COVID-19 was challenging. He says he’s happy that he made it through.

“The pandemic has taught us you need to be flexible,” Hockenberry says.

Outside the classroom, the Chopin and Rachmaninoff-playing musician enjoys listening to rappers DaBaby and Migos. Recently, Hockenberry wrapped up his varsity tennis season at the state tournament, and his robotics club battled it out with other teams at a competition at Knoebles Amusement Park in Elysburg, North Cumberland County.

Jonathan Zimmerman knows Hockenberry’s drive firsthand as the gifted support instructor and robotics club adviser at Penn Manor.

“Tommy was never satisfied with the status quo, and his willingness to dedicate so much time and effort to improving himself as not only an academic but also as a person leaves no doubt in my mind that he going to do something big in his future,” Zimmerman says in an email. “From music to tennis, to astrophysics, to robotics, Tommy has proven himself a go-getter, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he doesn’t go on to become the next Elon Musk.”

And though Hockenberry also enjoys more earth-bound vehicles: cars.

The Subaru Forester driver says he and some friends enjoy going to car shows. He says, like Musk, he has considered the possibility of designing electric cars to help with the climate change crisis.

“We grew up learning about climate change and why it’s an issue, whereas people in the positions to make changes never had to learn about that or think about it,” Hockenberry says. “Some are still denying that it’s a real thing. As our generation gets older and moves into those positions, we’ll definitely be able to make better changes.”

And he still has his sights set on the skies.

“I still think working toward a grand goal of sending people to Mars is cooler than anything I’d be able to do with cars,” Hockenberry says.