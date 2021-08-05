The Lancaster Science Factory is putting some of its programs on wheels.

The science center has a new Science Factory To Go van, and is expanding its STEM outreach program.

With the van, the science center’s staff can bring its STEM workshops to school classes, after-school programs, youth groups, parks and other locations within a 50-mile radius of the center at 454 New Holland Ave.

Mobile workshops cover topics in engineering, chemistry, robotics, mechanics and motion, electricity and more. The science center also offers 20 different traveling hands-on math exhibits, covering such concepts as money, fractions, measurement, volume and pi.

The Lancaster Science Factory’s programs are aimed at students in kindergarten.

The science center is able to offer these new programs because of its recent acquisition of the educational nonprofit Archie’s Math.

With the new school year on the horizon, the center is now booking field trips to its facility.

For information about the Science Factory To Go programs, visit lanc.news/ScienceFactoryVan. To learn about the science center’s camps and other programs, visit lancastersicencefactory.org.