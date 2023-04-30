New Holland Elementary School students competed in a Pennies War to raise $2,506.15 for a Community Butterfly Garden planned on two acres adjacent to Groff Park, at East Conestoga Street and North Railroad Avenue.

The friendly seven-day rivalry between kindergarten and sixth grade classes took place March 21-28.

Students brought pennies from home to donate to the project, depositing them in their class jars to earn points. Each penny earned one point. But students could put silver coins — nickels, dimes, quarters — into a competing grade’s jar to deduct points.

At the end of each day, school staff members collected the coins and converted them to cash in the form of paper bills for easier record-keeping.

Cherie Lenahan, district elementary gifted support specialist and member of the school community connections committee, came up with the idea.

“The leading grade level and points earned were announced on morning announcements to keep motivation high,” says Lenahan.

Out of the 525 students at the school, the four fifth grade classes — which total to 80 students — won the competition with 11,912 points.

The prize for the winning grade level was to “pie” their homeroom teachers with whipped cream pies.

“It was cool ... and raising pennies was fun,” says fifth grader Mitch Usner.

Breah Gehman, fellow fifth grader, agreed. She liked that each jar had the name of a butterfly found in Pennsylvania such as Swallow Tails, Red Admirals and Common Buckeyes.

On Monday, April 17, the fifth-grade class presented a check to the Community Butterfly Garden co-chairs, Bob Johnson and Mayor Tim Bender along with Dick Fulcher, borough manager.

The elementary school will be recognized on the Recognition Board at the garden.

Fulcher says $105,000 has been raised towards the capital campaign goal of $125,000. Work on the garden will continue in May.