Editor's note: Twenty years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, we remember. Saturday marks two decades since 9/11. Children who were born at the turn of the 21st century and who have no memory of the devastation in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., are now adults who have never lived in a country not at war. For a nation, 9/11 is a moment that defined us, a moment that split our lives into before and after. On this anniversary, LNP | Lancaster Online reporters spoke with a professional firefighter who was at ground zero, a tugboat operator who took part in the largest maritime rescue mission in U.S. history and a mother who still grieves her son. Two decades later, how do the different generations see 9/11? Someone who remembers the day vividly versus someone who has only seen the devastation in photos?

Artie Van Why remembers. He can never forget.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Van Why heard a boom and felt his office shake. He took the elevator from the 23rd floor of his building located across from the World Trade Center to lobby and went through a revolving door into a world changed forever.

Van Why stood among a crowd staring up in disbelief at the ash-gray smoke billowing out of the north tower into the bright blue sky.

“It was like a war zone stepping out there,” says Van Why, 68, recalling the day from his home in Millersville, 20 years later. “The thing that stays so etched in my mind was all the loose leaves of paper covering the ground and falling down from the sky and the shock of seeing that huge black cavern in the north tower.”

Van Why remembers seeing the second plane approaching the south Tower and then hearing it hit. He remembers seeing the first person jump from the one of the towers. He remembers screaming “No!”

“I ran towards the tower,” says Van Why. “I don’t know why.”

He remembers when the towers fell.

“That was a life-and-death moment,” says Van Why. “All of us running for our lives as debris was falling down all around us.”

Many people say they’ll never forget 9/11, but for Van Why that phrase means something wholly different.

Van Why, an author of “9/11: A Survivor’s Story” and playwright of “That Day in September”, who works part-time at Wegman’s, says he’s been diagnosed with PTSD following the tragic events of 9/11. Certain images from that day still flash through his mind and loud noises, low-flying airplanes and other random sensations can trigger memories of that terrible day.

“That’s something that I deal with on a daily basis,” says Van Why. “As each year goes on it seems a little more distant, but still each anniversary is significant and brings it all back.”

Van Why says he’s noticed, as the years go on, there’s a lack of interest in schools asking him to come and speak about his experiences on 9/11.

“As the years have gone on, it seems that people have – not forgotten about it, but its importance, its place in our history,” says Van Why. “I don’t know if people feel as strongly about it as they did. It amazes me to think I’m part of something that’s now like a history lesson to students.

The first generation with no memories of 9/11

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, there’s a generation of young adults who were either too young to have clear memories of that day or weren’t even born. How can a post-9/11 generation, some as old as the 20-year war in Afghanistan, never forget an event they don’t remember?

Erin Maxwell, a junior double-majoring in history and government at Franklin & Marshall College, was almost 1 year old when the attacks occurred. Maxwell says both of her parents, who work for the government, have shared their memories of that day with her.

“My father remembers driving past the Pentagon shortly after the attack happened and seeing the smoke curling in the distance. My mom remembers feeling kind of helpless and rushing to the preschool to pick up my older brother,” says Maxwell, 20, of Herndon, Virginia. “My mom had a really good friend who died in the World Trade Center. He was a fire marshal and was the last one to leave (one of the floors of the World Trade Center). He didn’t make it but he saved everyone in that area.”

Maxwell says she considers herself lucky that her teachers emphasized the gravity of 9/11 because that helps young people not to forget what happened that day – even if they are too young to have their own memories.

“The members of my generation learned through the personal stories of everyone around us,” says Maxwell. “The echoes of the event make it feel so approximate to us it’s almost like we lived it as well in this weird way.”

Jolie Rosenberg, 22, of Pittsburgh, is also too young to have clear memories of that day.

“My parents were living on top of Mount Washington at the time, which overlooks Pittsburgh,” says Rosenberg. “My mom always talks about me sleeping in the bassinet in front of the window and her looking out at all of these people running out across the bridge because the city was evacuated.”

Rosenberg, a senior double-majoring in history and government at F&M, like many of her generation, learned about 9/11 through talking to her family and in school.

“I remember most of my teachers being really shocked when we had no memory of 9/11, because we are usually one of, if not the first class they ever taught where not a single student had any memory from 9/11.”

One of Rosenberg’s assignments in school was to interview someone in her family about 9/11. Rosenberg chose her grandmother, who was on a plane that day which was diverted to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“The thing she always emphasized was that there was a global coming together. Everyone in (Halifax) was so kind to them and welcomed them with open arms and gave them everything they needed,” says Rosenberg. “That’s the lesson I was taught. That people really came together in a positive way.”

Gabe Sullivan, 17, a junior at Penn Manor High School, says he remembers first studying 9/11 beginning in third or fourth grade. He says his teachers typically go over an hour-by-hour breakdown of the events and show a lot of documentaries.

“It’s awkward because you don’t relate to these people – you do – but you don’t understand exactly where they’re coming from because you weren’t there,” says Sullivan. “You think what would I do if I was either in a tower or just watching it from home on TV?”

He recently took a seminar focused on race and ethnicity with Todd Mealy, a history teacher at Penn Manor High School, and read “This Muslim American Life” by Moustafa Bayoumi.

“Bayoumi talks about stereotypes (Muslim) people faced,” says Sullivan. “I didn’t think about it that much before. It was lightly referenced in school how people treated them like terrorists afterwards. Like how some radicals are taking anger out on Asian-Americans now.”

From the football field to the battlefield

Mealy, 42, has been attempting to convey the historical significance of 9/11 in a relatable way to his students for his entire teaching career. Mealy’s current curriculum covers American history from 1914 to present day. He sees numerous ways to connect 9/11 to other significant historical events from the Serbian-funded group responsible for the assassination of the Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand that sparked World War I to the U.S. Army’s hunt for Pancho Villa in Mexico to the American response toward Japanese-Americans after Pearl Harbor.

“One of the duties of the school system is to ensure that students have the knowledge about what happened in the past so they do show respect and appreciation for a tragedy like 9/11,” says Mealy.

For Mealy, 9/11 has always been connected to the classroom. Mealy was just two weeks on the job teaching social studies at J.P. McCaskey High School, when another teacher rushed in to the classroom and told him to turn on the TV.

“I turned the TV and one of the twin towers was in smoke,” says Mealy.

He and his students watched the events unfold together. After school, Mealy who was helping coach football at McCaskey at the time, met with the team in the basketball gym to talk about what happened that day. They decided not to hold practice that day out of respect for the tragedy.

One of the student-athletes in the gym that day was sophomore Andrew Dixon.

“Everything just stopped and slowed down,” says Dixon, 36, recalling that day. “I can’t forget it.”

After graduating from McCaskey in 2003, Dixon thought about playing college football, but then decided to join the army.

“I wanted to do something bigger than myself,” says Dixon.

He completed to basic training and was deployed to Iraq. From 2003 to his retirement in 2020, Sergeant Dixon, of Lancaster, was involved in the conflicts stemming from the 9/11 attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan. In Iraq, Dixon was stationed in Ramadi.

“It was in the hottest spot in the country at the time,” says Dixon. “We were in the most firefights. It was crazy.”

Dixon returned to Lancaster in 2006 and nine months later was sent to Afghanistan, where he was part of a Provincial Reconstruction Team. The PRT team traveled to different locations in Afghanistan to engage in meetings with town officials and also went to schools and hospitals.

“I felt like there was positive change,” says Dixon. “The millions of women and girls that have been able to attend school – these are opportunities they never would have gotten.”

Dixon says he loves his country and is proud of the change he could help to usher in overseas, but feels conflicted about the U.S.’s recent exit from Afghanistan. Dixon says he was also hurt by the racism he witnessed from some of his fellow soldiers displayed towards the enemy and other groups.

“It exists,” says Dixon. “There are guys with these views in our military. I served with them. I know them. I experienced their racism. I know the way they look at Black and Brown communities. It hurt.”

Dixon says it’s important to remember 9/11 – just like it’s important to remember Pearl Harbor and the racially-fueled domestic terrorism that occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.

“We have a whole history of America that we can’t forget about,” says Dixon.

And he hopes the country can come together again today during the COVID-19 pandemic the way it did post-9/11.

“We can’t pick or chose out any race or religion,” he says. “To be together we have to really be together.”

'It’s like someone hijacked my faith'

Mukaram Syed remembers making a point to arrive to his chemical engineering classes at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J. so he could get his favorite seat.

“I would always take the window to see the Manhattan Skyline – especially the twin towers,” says Syed, 55, of Manheim Township. “The twin towers were right across the Hudson River and when it was evening classes I would see the lights and all those nice things.”

Syed remembers the day when those towers collapsed.

“To me, it became like it’s not just the planes that were hijacked, it’s like someone hijacked my faith,” says Syed. “This is not who we are.”

After 9/11, Syed, who says he was always a community-oriented person, rededicated himself to being a voice for the Islamic faith.

In 2011, Syed moved from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Lancaster and two years later helped found the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster. Syed, who also sits on the advisory board of the Lancaster branch of Church World Service, says the Center is active in the local community and works across faith lines to raise money for local schools, provide aid to the homeless and help facilitate the integration process for refugees.

“The most important thing is to be a good citizen and be a good neighbor and serve the community,” says Syed. “This is the message of Jesus, Moses and Mohammed.”

Memorial flights

Three hundred forty-three members of the New York City Fire Department died on Sept. 11 – 344 if you include the member of the New York Fire Patrol who died that day.

Scott Yuill, a volunteer driver with the East Petersburg Fire Company, is ensuring their memory lives on by organizing the Lancaster 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which is now in its 11th year. The event raises money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the counseling service unit of the FDNY. Yuill estimates the event has raised more than $100,000 for the foundation.

“Most of the people that participate in the stair climb were not alive back then,” says Yuill, 64. “They get a connection to what happened to those guys.”

During the event, participants – mostly firefighters, though anyone is welcome – climb the symbolic set of 110 stairs in honor of the number of floors firefighters traveled up to rescue people trapped in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Many of the firefighters don full gear and carry a tool or a flag during the memorial climb.

Elissa DeCarlo, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Hershey Medical Center, has been volunteering with Fire Department Mount Joy for five years and has participated in the local stair climb event twice and hopes to do it again this year.

“Everyone that goes to it is touched,” says DeCarlo, 30. “Even if the younger generation doesn’t understand what it was they can go to a memorial event and just see the impact that these people had.”

DeCarlo wears her full gear as she climbs the 110 sets of stairs. She says she feels honored to participate in an event that remembers the fallen firefighters, but says the best part is that every participant is issued a replica ID badge and picture of a specific firefighter who died on 9/11.

“It’s cool to know that there’s a name behind it,” says DeCarlo.

DeCarlo keeps the two replica badges and photos she was issued so can always remember Michael Edward Roberts – a firefighter with Ladder 35 and Anthony Rodriguez – a firefighter with Engine 279.

“They’re heroes. They gave their lives and didn’t think twice,” says DeCarlo. “You can never thank them for what they did because they’re gone but it’s an incredible legacy they’ll carry on.”