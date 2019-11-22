A simple photograph posted on an Instagram account struck an emotional chord inside Colleen Robustelli.
She recognized the father and daughter who were captured while leaving Lancaster Central Market, both carrying bouquets of flowers, as her son-in-law and granddaughter.
“When I saw that picture,” Robustelli says, “I’m like, ‘That is the sweetest little picture.’ There was something about it that spoke to me.”
Not only did the photograph speak to her, it moved her to embark on a two-year venture that recently culminated in a children’s book designed to raise money for a local nonprofit that helps families provide healthy meals to their children over weekends, when school breakfasts and lunches are not available.
Robustelli, who lives in Chester County but grew up in Millersville, graduating from Penn Manor High School, self-published her book, “Papa Takes Ella to Market,” earlier this year.
She recruited her mother, Mary Jane Henger, to illustrate the slim paperback with her watercolors. Henger lives in the same Millersville house where she raised Robustelli and her siblings.
Robustelli’s son-in-law, Taylor Mason, and her daughter Lee Ann Mason, are the owners of Luca and Maison, two popular restaurants in Lancaster city.
Profits from the book, which costs $15, will benefit Power Packs Project, which, according to its website, serves more than 1,600 families who have children in 45 schools representing 13 school districts. Robustelli says she plans to write an initial check to Power Packs today, on the occasion of the Extraordinary Give, a massive fundraising effort for hundreds of Lancaster County nonprofits, including Power Packs.
County’s food
The book tells the story of a son and daughter exploring the Lancaster County countryside, focusing on the area’s agricultural heritage. They wind up at Central Market, where they explore the stands and decide to buy flowers for their family members waiting at home.
The book was published in September, and she and her mother held a book signing at Luca in October.
“What a compliment to my mother — at 87 to have a book signing and to have people fuss over her,” Robustelli says.
Robustelli, who worked as a nurse before becoming a saleswoman for Mary Kay Inc., the cosmetics firm, says she never harbored any desire to be an author of any genre.
After initially seeing the Instagram post in 2017, she didn’t immediately think of writing a book.
“It just kind of fell in may lap,” she says.
Robustelli says she started writing the book while sitting by the pool at her home. She quickly got her mother involved, and they talked about the various scenes that would be needed for the book.
“Sometimes she captured them beautifully,” Robustelli says, “and other times she had to go back to the drawing board.
She says a painting of the exterior of Central Market included in the book is her personal favorite.
For her part, Henger says she always liked to draw but started in earnest about 25 years ago, when she started taking lessons. She says she started with oils but couldn’t tolerate the smell of the spirits needed to clean brushes, so she switched to watercolors.
She says her favorite painting included in the book is a portrait of an Amish standholder (she asked his permission). Overall, she’s pleased with the way the book turned out.
“A couple of them I’d like to do over,” Henger says, “but it’s too late now.”
Because of her background in sales, Robustelli says she knows a lot of people, and many of them have purchased copies of her book.
“I have this huge network of people,” she says. “Anytime I’ve told any of my friends, it’s like, ‘I’ll take three, I’ll take five.’ They’ve actually been shipped all over the country.”
The book also is being sold at Luca, 436 W. James St., Lancaster city.; Power Packs Project, 2219 Dutch Gold Drive, East Hempfield Township; and the Miesse Candies stand at Central Market and its location at 118 N. Water St. in downtown Lancaster.
Robustelli says she ordered 1,000 copies of the book.
“I don’t want them in my house,” she says. “I have them, but I want to sell them.
“It’s been a fun little project, and I feel really good about the fact that the money is staying here in Lancaster.”