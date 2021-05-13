Books at book sale
The book sale at the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library's Book ReSort this weekend will benefit the public library.

 MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | Staff file photo

More than 20,000 books in various genres will be for sale starting Friday, May 14, at this weekend’s Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s ReSort Book Sale.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, which is half-price day.

The sale is at the volunteer friends group’s Book ReSort at 225 N. Marshall St.

More than half the books for sale are priced between 50 cents and $2. Other items are individually priced, according to a news release from the Lancaster Public Library — the beneficiary of the friends’ proceeds from the sale.

Vinyl records, DVDs and audio books are also for sale, along with hundreds of music CDs for $2 apiece.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Only 25 shoppers will be allowed in the ReSort at any one time, and everyone must wear a face mask inside the building. Shoppers must enter the sale via the side door off Fulton Street, and exit via the back loading dock.

On-site parking is available for the sale, and credit cards are welcome. For more information, visit the friends group’s website: friendsoflpl.org.

