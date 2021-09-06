Michael Badriaki is the new principal of Lancaster Mennonite High School and Middle School.

Badriaki, born in Kenya and raised in Uganda, has worked globally for over 20 years in education, holistic missions, global health, consulting, leadership development, business, international relief and development, according to a news release. He joined the Lancaster Mennonite staff over the summer.

“I am excited about God’s work at LM and the opportunity to join LM’s vision, mission, aim and purpose,” Badriaki, who holds a doctorate in ministry, said in a news release. Learn more about Badriaki at lancastermennonite.org.