Over the years, I saw many exciting scenes in nature in Lancaster County, including several kinds of wildlife during winter. Memories of those thrilling encounters have warmed my emotions ever since.

And now I’m happy to share some of my enjoyable memories, my treasures, with readers.

A few years ago, I visited the Susquehanna River to see bald eagles. I saw some, but what impressed me more was American crows flying from the river to shore, each one carrying a small fish in its beak. The adaptable, opportunistic crows snatched fish from the water’s surface that were stunned, or killed, by a sudden chill in the water.

Another winter day, while hiking in woods in northern Lancaster County, I stopped at a clear, shallow brook to sip its water. I lay on the snow and leaned down to the water. Immediately, I was looking into the alert eyes of a beautiful brook trout.

Years ago, I drove to work before dawn. Almost every day, for several days, I was happy to see a barn owl cruising low over weedy, snow-covered fields in search of mice. Its white belly was illuminated by night lights bouncing off snow, making an exciting sight that I enjoyed.

Once, when I drove over the bridge that spans the Conestoga River at Eden, an elegant adult bald eagle flew up from the river and low over the bridge, right in front of me. Instinctively, I ducked!

One overcast afternoon in November, I saw two stately, white-tailed bucks sparring on the lawn of Rockford. I sat in my car to not interrupt them. They pushed their magnificent antlers together and shoved against each other mightily to determine who was stronger. I could hear their antlers scraping together from inside my car with a window down!

During the winter of 2013 into 2014, several handsome snowy owls from the Arctic tundra wintered in Lancaster County. My wife and I saw a few of them in fields outside New Holland, including one that was feeding on a dead snow goose, also from the tundra.

Several winters ago, Lancaster County was invaded by a few tundra-born gyrfalcons, which are related to peregrines. One afternoon, I saw a magnificent gyr soar low over a field, rise over tall trees, sweep into a quarry, circle it a couple of times and zip up to a rock perch on a quarry wall, all without a wingbeat until it “braked” to land. I was thrilled and inspired.

Another winter, hundreds of snow buntings from the Arctic tundra wintered in Lancaster County. I saw a large flock of those brown-and-white, camouflaged birds fly up together from a snow-covered field, each bird bounding low over the snow as the group circled the field. They then dropped to the snow again, and disappeared before my eyes.

At home one winter afternoon, I was unlucky enough to hear a thud on our lawn. I looked out a window in time to see a house cat drop, with a female cardinal in its mouth, from a nearby bird feeder.

In winter at home, I’ve seen Cooper’s hawks ambushing mourning doves at bird feeders, making feathers fly. And I’ve seen Coopers scrambling through bushes to kill and eat house sparrows.

One windy late afternoon in winter, while driving through farmland, I saw a flock of mallard ducks parachuting down through snowdrifts to a harvested, snow-covered cornfield. I noticed the setting sun colored the snowdrifts pink, as ducks vanished in them and reappeared on the field.

These are some of my many true stories about interesting, exciting wildlife in Lancaster County. I am sure many readers have intriguing, pleasurable nature memories that warm your emotions.

The author lives in New Holland.

