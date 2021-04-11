A low-roofed brick box painted gray, five rooms at most: a wallflower of a house, trying to not be seen.

“Remember it?” I ask people, people I know drove past it daily. But they say they don’t. Something once stood there, yes, but they just can’t picture it.

It gave no clue to its age; it was “old.” It backed against five tall, dark pines. It seemed to know it stood too close to a big road’s crossing of a bigger road, both of them choked with traffic.

I’m not from around here. Sometimes, I think, to be “from around here” you have to have an ancestor buried within spitting distance of Marie Ferree. Still, I respect everyone’s right to from-around-hereness, wherever here may be.

The trouble is, you grow old, and your here often isn’t there anymore.

“Development” (there’s a euphemism for you) overran central Chester County, where I grew up. My grandmother’s house, where we ate the perfect Christmas dinners, is wind-scattered brick-dust now.

Sometimes, years later, I’d drive down those Chester County roads for old times’ sake. Pretentious plywood palaces with million-dollar paint jobs own them now. But to my eye, they shared the land with ghost houses, ghost barns, ghost fields of corn.

You’re not “from” a place; you’re from a place in a time, and both are impermanent. You can outlive, I learned, even the tall trees.

I try to not go there anymore.

I’ve lived long enough now in Lancaster County that I can spot ghosts before they die. The big white house with the green trim that stood in the wedge where one road angled too sharply off Route 462. The too-close-to-the-road home with the sign out front of the happy square-dancing couple.

Or the shy little gray house, with its shawl of fir, tucked into the sightline-obstacle corner. Now that it’s gone, it seems more gone than most. Its ghost returns to me in winter, the season when it used to look almost homey-pretty in the snow and the dark of its pines.

One morning, the pines were stumps and sawdust. The house stood naked hardly a day, and when I next drove past, it was a jumble of brick and splintered wood.

They didn’t stop. They widened the road and shaved down the very bank of earth where it stood. Even the “there” isn’t there.

I’ll drive by the spot on winter nights now and think how, half over the widened road, hung in air, is a space where once was a house, where once was a room, where once someone made love to someone, or was born, or saw each other for the last time.

I don’t even remember now what year they took it down. It doesn’t matter. Soon no one will remember it. Traffic still clogs on the widened road. Something new stands on the rump of the lot. A parking lot and a store, I think; built of some prefab stuff, but to tell you the truth, when I sit here and try to picture it, I can’t.

