In the summer of 2009, my family decided to try something different than our regular beach trip vacation. Instead of the sand and surf, we boarded the Amtrak train in Lancaster and headed to the bright lights of the Big Apple.

We kept our schedule flexible and attempted to accomplish as many touristy things as possible. We procured two-day unlimited passes on the double-decker sightseeing tour buses as our primary means of transportation and wore out our walking shoes. While we enjoyed many of the typical sights and experiences, one of the more obscure sightings was traveling through the intersection of First Avenue and First Street as pointed out by one of the double-decker bus tour guides.

This was a reference to a “Seinfeld” episode in which Kramer calls Jerry, indicating that he is lost in an unfamiliar part of the city. When Jerry asked Kramer his location, Kramer looked at the street signs and said he was at the intersection of “... First and … First?” concluding that he must be at the “nexus of the universe'' since a street cannot possibly intersect with itself.

Even as a huge “Seinfeld” fan, for me this paled in comparison to the highlight of our brief trip. The trip took its most exciting turn the morning we decided to go to the “Today” show plaza, with the goal of getting on television.

We got in line early to guarantee that we could get a spot in front. As we were ushered into the plaza, I was pleased to see that the “Today” show staff was setting up what appeared to be a baseball batting cage. I appreciate baseball as much as “Seinfeld,” so this was an unexpected surprise.

Al Roker, Meredith Viera, Ann Curry and Lester Holt hosted the show that morning. Before the baseball segment, they entered the plaza and interacted with the audience. Meredith and Ann were particularly warm and spent several minutes talking with my children, who were then aged 9 and 7. This was a nice opening act for what followed.

Three New York Yankees — Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod), Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia — entered the plaza carrying loads of swag in the form of T-shirts, hats and pins promoting a Yankees charity called Helping Others Persevere and Excel (HOPE).

Teixeira made his first stop with my children and gave them pins. As he moved on, my wife, Jodi, who is not a baseball fan, turned to me and asked his name. I told her, and she assertively inquired “Hey Mark, how about a hat for my husband?” He turned to her, smiled, and handed her a hat.

As the players concluded their fan interactions, A-Rod made his way to be interviewed by Lester Holt with a single T-shirt in hand. As he walked by us, Jodi, once again assertively exclaimed “Hey, A-Rod, I didn’t get a shirt!” He looked to one of the swag handlers who nodded to him, and he turned and flipped the T-shirt to her. He then got another T-shirt and proceeded with the interview. At the end of the interview A-Rod presented Holt with the T-shirt he got to replace the one he gave to Jodi.

As far as getting on television, Jodi, who was the hero of this portion of the trip, deservedly appeared very briefly as the camera panned the crowd and faded leading into a commercial break. Although we may not have gotten the television exposure we sought that day, my wife did end up getting a T-shirt from A-Rod that was meant for Lester Holt.

Jason and Jodi Stauffer live in Martic Township.

