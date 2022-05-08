The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development will formally introduce its 2022 ambassador children on Saturday, May 14, at the 38th Schreiber Gala.

The May 14 event, with an ’80s prom theme, will mark the first time the center has hosted a gala at the Listrak offices near Lititz.

The night will feature silent and live auctions and music by The Josh Squared Band. Details and tickets are available at: schreiber

pediatric.org/events/gala.

This year’s ambassadors are:

— Journee Halbleib, who sustained a traumatic brain injury as an infant. Doctors didn’t think she would ever learn to walk or talk, her mother Jennifer Halbleib says, but thanks to Journee’s work in various therapy sessions, she has learned how to do both and more. Journee lives in Mount Joy with her family.

— Sam Leon-Durkee, of Manor Township, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old. Now 12, he has recovered from a leg surgery and has become strong enough to go from crawling to walking.

— Ellery McIndoe, of Manheim Township, was diagnosed with arthrogryposis, a rare condition that developed in utero and causes stiff, curved joints and muscle weakness. McIndoe has worked in physical therapy to strengthen her muscles while working on balance and fine motor skills.

— Carter Peiffer, of Mount Joy Township, has a complex array of challenges, including autism, sensory issues, feeding issues and a vitamin C deficiency that led to a scurvy diagnosis. Carter, 5, receives occupational therapy to help with his sensory issues and expand the foods he eats. He also does physical therapy to build strength.