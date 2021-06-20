In our new, post-pandemic Pennsylvania, businesses, organizations and families are still feeling the economic repercussions of the monthslong disruption to our lives.

Many nonprofit organizations went into this emergency without large amounts of reserve funds. Annual events have been canceled or postponed, and ticket sales are low for virtual gatherings.

Donors are worried about the economy and, in some cases, have cut back on their contributions.

Organizations are currently struggling to survive financially. Yet at the same time, the needs of those they serve are greater than ever. One organization that has remained steadfast in its operation throughout the crisis has been Meals on Wheels of Lancaster.

Meals on Wheels of Lancaster is a local organization dedicated to providing nutritious, freshly prepared meals free or at a reasonable cost to those who cannot reasonably provide meals for themselves. Between volunteering in the kitchen, driving deliveries and visiting with meal recipients, there are nine staff members and more than 400 volunteers ensuring the food security of approximately 1,000 individuals every year.

During the pandemic, they never wavered in their services and continued to mobilize a volunteer force to safely meet the needs of our neighbors, many of whom who were feeling more isolated than ever due to COVID-19.

Volunteers at Meals on Wheels are invited to participate in a variety of tasks, from food preparation to meal delivery. Currently, one of the organization’s most pressing needs is finding volunteers to serve as dishwashers in its bustling kitchen.

“Our kitchen is very small, and the work isn’t too terribly demanding, so we only need to accommodate one person at a time for this particular role,” explains Feleen Nancarvis, executive director. “That being said, having one person consistently each day would be fabulous — although, with volunteers, it’s more realistic that we will end up coordinating a different person each day.”

The hours that dishwashers are needed are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shifts are available, but volunteers are also welcome to stay for the entire duration.

If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact Nancarvis at volunteer@lancastermow.org or 717-392 4842, or visit MealsOnWheelsOfLancaster.org/volunteer to apply.

Other opportunities

Here are some other ways you can get involved in the community:

— We need you to “pitch in” as a volunteer usher at upcoming Lancaster Barnstormers games. In return for your time, the Barnstormers will make a donation to the United Way program of the volunteer’s choice. We hope that you will join us as we root on our home team and earn money for United Way. To learn more about this exciting opportunity, please visit LiveUnitedLancaster.org/volunteer or contact Audrey Lilley at Volunteer@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.

— Help us sort books for students in the School District of Lancaster. Volunteers are needed from noon to 3 p.m. July 19-21. For more information on this event, please email Audrey Lilley at Volunteer@UWLanc.org or call 717-824-8122 to sign up.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submittal guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.