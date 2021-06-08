The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $206,000 in scholarships to J.P. McCaskey High School graduating seniors in recent weeks.

The scholarships are awarded annually to students who have been accepted to accredited higher education programs, have demonstrated financial need and “reflect Dr. King’s ideals of commitment to school, community, family and faith,” according to the fund’s website.

Recipients are selected by the group’s board of directors. For more information, visit mlkjrfund.org.

The following are the recipients of the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

— Ariana Marshall, awarded the $25,000 Botstiber Foundation Scholarship.

— Sandra Soliman, awarded the $20,000 Martin Luther King Jr. Board Scholarship in memory of Nelson Polite Sr., former board member and community leader.

— Theodora Moyse-Peck and Timmyra Goodson, each awarded the $12,500 Susan and Nicholas Veronis Scholarship.

— Ariana Lira, awarded the $10,000 Hagelgans & Veronis Scholarship.

— Yakahiris Vazquez and Kya London, each awarded the $7,500 Hagelgans & Veronis Scholarship.

— Andrew Vogelbacher, awarded the $6,000 Martin Luther King Jr. Board Scholarship in honor of Ellen Pike, former board chair ($5,000) and the David Walborn Scholarship in memory of his mother Evelyn Loretta Walborn ($1,000).

— Andrea Hill Cardoza, awarded the $5,000 Hagelgans & Veronis Scholarship.

— Shamara Valbrun and Celeste Ruiz, each awarded the $5,000 Nursing Scholarship in memory of former founding board member Joan Pollock.

— Mirna Guerra-Torres, awarded a $5,000 scholarship in honor of teacher Carolyn Maxey, retired School District of Lancaster educator, presented by George and Christine Veronis.

— Nereilys Torres De Jesus, awarded the $5,000 Christine B. Enoch Memorial Scholarship.

— Sam Hershey, awarded the $5,000 Betty Beck Scholarship in honor of her parents Robert and Betty Kreider.

— Aleje Santiago, awarded the $5,000 Douglas and Linda Weidman Scholarship.

— Debreena Woods, awarded the $5,000 Donegal Insurance Group Scholarship.

— Jenna Crowley, awarded the $5,000 Amy and William Mowbray Scholarship.

— Sheila Sanchez Gonzalez, awarded the $5,000 Sharon Hargrave Scholarship.

— Keishla Figueroa, Elizabeth Whalen, Estefani Romero Paula and Brianna De Jesus, each awarded the $5,000 Georgina and Thomas Russo Scholarship.

— Sarah Mendizabal, awarded the $5,000 David Johnson and Holy Trinity Church Scholarship.

— Yolaine Cabrol, awarded the $5,000 Martin Luther King Jr. Board Scholarship in memory of Leon “Buddy” Glover.

— Javon Long, awarded the $5,000 Martin Luther King Jr. Thaddeus Stevens Board Scholarship in honor of Lisa and Bill Starr, former board members and treasurers.

— Alysha Plaza and Rabina Uprety, each awarded the $5,000 Kathy and Ed Schoenberger Scholarship.

— Nechalie Acosta, awarded a $5,000 Martin Luther King Board Scholarship.

— Georgia Cox, Elise Stover, Thomas Corrado, Corinne de Syon and Sophia Bergey, each awarded a $1,000 Martin Luther King Board Scholarship.