These December holiday-prepping days can be calming, nostalgia-inducing escapes for many. For others, including our educators, health care workers and small-business owners, these days are especially fraught with stress and extreme emotional fatigue. The changing tides of school regulations, the uptick in COVID-19 cases and continued staffing shortages weigh heavily on many of our neighbors.

While we thoughtfully seek that just-right gift for our loved one, may we also consider the gift of kindness to a stranger. A simple pause in our own activities, to be present and extend a thoughtful gesture to someone else, can re-energize their entire day.

Sometimes we wait to have “enough” money to make a donation that feels acceptable. Maybe we feel we don’t have those few extra moments to help that passerby with their shopping cart. We do. It does not take much to make a massive impact on the lives around us. The act of sharing kindness not only provides an opportunity to show compassion to others, but also gives you a moment to experience gratitude. There are habits we can form to give and receive the gift of pause. I encourage you to contemplate how to incorporate random acts of kindness into your days.

— Would it be possible to leave a simple note and tea bag for your neighbor next door?

— While you’re at the store, could you pick up an extra shampoo bottle for a resident at the YWCA?

— Could you find a moment to ask your co-worker how their week is going?

— For one hour this week, might you fill in for a bell-ringer for Salvation Army?

— Could you ask a teenager you know to suggest an item to donate to Toys for Tots?

Volunteer opportunities

Here are more ideas for how to give or volunteer to help our nonprofit agencies during this holiday season:

— Community Cupboard in Elizabethtown accepts food donations (no glass) anytime in their 24-hour shed, outside its building at 61 E. Washington St. Call 717-361-8149 or email etowncupboard@gmail.com in advance of making large donations.

— Ephrata Area Social Services is accepting donations of nonperishable items to fill their Hand Up Exchange Food & Clothing Bank. Call 717-733-0345 for details.

— Salvation Army is encouraging people to volunteer to ring the traditional bells at the Christmas kettles. If interested, call 717-397-7565. They are also accepting toy donations through Dec. 23.

— Solanco Neighborhood Ministries provides clients with holiday food baskets, complete with turkey/ham (or gift card), all the fixings and dessert. Donations can be dropped off at the side of the building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Call 17-786-4308 for details.

— The Factory Ministries is open for food donations from 9 a.m. to noon every fourth Friday. For more information, call 717-687-9594.

— Toys for Tots Lancaster Chapter is still in need of new/unwrapped gifts for girls ages 6 to 8 and 9 to 12, and for teenagers. Visit: lanc.news/ToysForTots21.

— YWCA’s Family Emergency Shelter needs new twin sheets and blankets, towel sets and hygiene products for males and females. Contact: Raeanna Metzger at rmetzger@ywcalancaster.org, call 717-869-5025 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, or visit ywcalancaster.org.

— Help Women United support the residents of Clare House, Milagro House and The GateHouse by fulfilling their Amazon wish lists. Visit uwlanc.org/womenunitedholidays for more details and shipping instructions.

— And lastly, instead of shopping on Amazon.com, create an account at Smile.Amazon.com and Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to your favorite charity.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please send current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Laurel Greer is community initiatives associate for United Way of Lancaster County.