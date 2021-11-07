One of the things that I loved about watching the Summer Olympics was the gymnastics competition. It was always incredible to me how any human being could stand on the balance beam, turn a somersault in mid-air and land on their foot on a bar no more than 6 inches wide. For me it was a testimony of the incredible ability of the human mind to determine the position of one’s body in space, and enable that person to land precisely where they needed to plant their foot so they can maintain their balance.

We crawl, we pull up, we eventually stand, although somewhat unsteady, to eventually take the risk to throw ourselves off balance into the space before us, and then catch ourselves by taking our first step forward.

In this tremendous accomplishment, there are so many factors at play. Our balance sensors in our feet allow us to begin to gain a sense of equilibrium, which tells us where our body is in the space around us and how we can stand erect without falling over. When we are young, the sensors in our ears, feet and eyes are up to the task, but when we grow old these sensors diminish in their sensitivity and abilities and we become unsteady in moving our bodies in space.

However, physical balance is only one aspect of the balance conundrum. It is not long before we achieve young adulthood that we begin to realize there are many dimensions to “balance” in life that involve far more complex negotiation when simply maintaining one’s space in an upright position.

We discover we need to balance our lives between work and play, among family and economy and frugality and between the physical and spiritual aspects of life. For the most part, we come to take for granted the fact that we can walk and stand in an upright position, but it is our relationships that create the biggest problem in the balancing of our lives.

Once we form a significant bonding relationship with another person, it is not long before we discover that relationships require nurturing and a strong degree of commitment, time and economy. We are then faced with having to make hard choices about what we are truly committed to in the living of our lives.

I have no doubt that many of you reading this are very familiar with exactly what I am talking about. Many of us have had to face this reality. Because of time, responsibilities and other commitments, there are actually few opportunities to have a lot of nonwork activities. Having a large number of friends is a privilege that many of us cannot enjoy. Trying to balance work, family and the majority of our disposable time means a rich and frequent social life is severely limited. Living a life of intention and discipline appears to be the only avenue for many, and then they often pay with the side effects of fatigue and sleep deprivation.

If any of you readers have found a solution to this balance issue, please send me an email.

Robert Olson is a pastoral counselor and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues.