One of the perks of my retirement was that I was able to travel to Brooklyn about one week a month to be with Neil, my grandson. The time while I was driving flew by, since I thought of being with Neil the whole time.

My bed was in his room, and a fond memory is waking up to see him smiling at me while standing and bouncing in his crib. Yulia and Drew, Neil’s parents, put together a colorful plastic enclosure where he could safely play to his heart’s content. Drew called this Neil’s “little prison.”

When Neil was approaching his first birthday, we would both play in his play area quite often. Then it happened — something that is now etched in my mind. Neil crawled onto my lap, then he used my body to help him stand and while facing me he wrapped his arms around me and gave me a warm hug. Neil went back to playing and several minutes later I was rewarded with a repeat performance.

This display of affection was repeated several more times after periods of playing together. The way I figured was that he was giving me a hug for each day we played together in his “prison.”

Singing to Neil while I was holding him was something I loved to do during the day and at night before he fell asleep. My favorites were “Getting to Know You,” “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Do-Re-Mi.” Now he loves to join me in singing “Witch Doctor” and “Barbara Ann.”

Neil was always fascinated by our two-story home. In Brooklyn, he lives on one floor, but here, if mommy was upstairs, he would say, “Mommy is up high.” He was infatuated with our finished basement and would say, “Let’s go to the basement, PopPop.” He wanted to learn about all the appliances in our utility room, and now could tell you what each were for. He would say the hot water heater would make mommy’s shower warm.

Recently, over FaceTime, my wife, Mary, and I asked Neil if he wanted us to read him a book from the library. He said yes, but that he wanted us to go to the basement to read it to him.

When he was not climbing up and down the steps, Neil loved exploring Long’s Park — the swings, the children’s playground and the petting zoo, and scooting around the lake while his dad rollerbladed.

Neil would climb on my lap when I played solitaire on my iPad. He went by his own rules, and would celebrate when he had aces on top.

When Neil visits Lancaster, I wake up very early to be there when he quietly climbs down the stairs to surprise me. There is no better way to start my day.

Before he woke up I would have each downstairs room set up with different play adventures such as block building, playing with trains, trucks and cars. Later we would go off to the Hempfield Rec pool and swim inside and then go to the outside kids wading pool and water fountains.

Neil was thrilled to help me in the yard, trimming bushes and raking, and especially watering the flowers; he was delighted to see the mud puddles he was making. He brought morning glories, which he started from seed in Brooklyn. They thrived due to his green thumb. We would wave to all the neighbors who drove by.

But the absolute best memory was when I was sitting on the grass in the backyard and Neil walked over to me and said, “PopPop, I love you.”

I think of him day and night, and love every minute with him. I have felt this type of elation and love with my children, and, believe me, that glowing feeling never gets old.

Bill Paré lives in Lancaster. Nearly 30 years ago, he wrote an “I Know a Story” column about his then young son, Drew; now, his subject is Drew’s son.