The arrival of Christmas takes me back to December 2015, when I almost lost my life due to the disease of addiction.

It was during the Christmas service at Stevens Creek Church in Evans, Georgia, where I hit my rock bottom. My family was unaware of my inebriation when we entered the building that evening; I was nearing a blackout that would cause the church to quickly respond and call on the emergency training they’d had for moments just like this.

My family attending that night was myself, my daughter, and my mother and father, who were visiting from Pennsylvania. As the lights dimmed, my blackout took complete control over me. I don’t have any memory about what happened. My father recalls my body going limp and his instant panic. He jumped up in the middle of the service and ran out of the sanctuary, yelling for help.

Medics were on site, and they were able to help my father carry me to a private office where they tried to bring me out of the state I was in. I remember fleeting moments of clarity, and worried faces of strangers. I woke later that evening, confused and then consumed with sadness when my parents shared what had taken place.

I share this today to describe the instant and generous response from the church. Not only did they provide transportation for my daughter and mother that night, but they checked in almost daily to see how I was doing and provide my family with words of encouragement and support. I was not part of their congregation. They simply cared about their neighbors and wanted to show up for them when they had a need they alone couldn’t meet.

The next month, after I had been admitted to inpatient rehab, it came time to move my things out of my apartment.

My parents drove to Georgia and realized they might need some help with the move. They called Stevens Creek, wondering if they might have anyone who could lend help. Within hours, Stevens Creek showed up with a large group to help with the entire move, even loading their own trucks to transport my belongings to a storage unit. We have visited them over the years and continue to share the story of how a church showed up for us in a big way and how it encouraged us to show up in big ways for others.

Volunteer for Love INC

Love INC does locally what Stevens Creek did for me that pivotal night. When I worked as a 211 resource navigator, I found myself referring countless neighbors to Love INC of Lancaster County because they have an abundant volunteer group committed to serving the needs of the community.

Love INC has been actively serving the community for 30 years, and there are currently 165 churches from 24 denominations working together to achieve their vision.

Current volunteer needs include:

Community call center volunteer

Love INC’s community call center is run entirely by volunteers who are trained in taking calls, speaking with people about their need, doing intakes and connecting people to a church community that can meet that need. Training is provided! See tinyurl.com/LoveINCCallCenter for information.

General volunteer sign-up

Visit this link and provide your information to communicate your interest in volunteering with the organization. You can reference any of the opportunities listed below or simply offer to serve in any capacity. A member of Love INC will reach out to discuss where you may best serve as a volunteer. Visit tinyurl.com/LoveINCVolunteers.

Specific needs

Some volunteer opportunities include:

— Transportation, errands, cleaning, home projects, financial needs.

— Serving in Love INC’s ElderNET Ministry (drivers, companion visits, meal prep).

— Volunteers needed with skills in home repairs such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, etc.

— Volunteers gifted with website design, that would be willing to donate their time/talents.

— Mentors and budget coaches with the transitional housing ministry, Homes of Hope.

— College students or those seeking internships: We are looking for college students who may need Christian service hours or intern hours to volunteer in our office (call center, social media, etc.).

Other volunteer needs

For those seeking additional volunteer needs, please visit United Way of Lancaster County’s GetConnected Volunteer Portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com.

A good rule of thumb when looking for a volunteer opportunity — when you feel like you may not be able to fulfill the volunteer tasks being posted, call or email the organization directly and give a brief description of your skills and talents. Your unique gifts could hold a huge value for them.

Did you know?: Researchers have found that when patients with chronic or serious illness volunteer, they receive benefits beyond what can be achieved through medical care. (Source: Corporation for National and Community Service, 2007).

Julie Kennedy is the community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.