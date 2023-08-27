In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been at two events that relied on community volunteers to drive the success of the event. The first was a fun run, where a few volunteers were involved helping runners navigate the course and were also involved in setting up water for the runners. I noticed how their involvement made for a welcoming event that made people as comfortable as they could be running a 5K in sweltering August conditions.

The second was the Back to School Event that welcomed over 2,000 families to Clipper Magazine Stadium to receive backpacks, shoes and supplies for the new school year. Over 200 volunteers worked together to serve students and their families, making for a large-scale, festive event.

Both events were very different from each other, but the common thread was the volunteers who took on roles depending on their own interests and the needs they were there to help meet. Over the next few weeks, many local organizations will be ramping up their programs as we move into the fall, and I encourage you to explore ways to get involved.

There is a volunteer role out there where your interests and the needs of the community overlap.

Inaugural Community Volunteer Fair

The community is invited to attend the inaugural Community Volunteer Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Lancaster Public Library at 151 N. Queen St. The volunteer fair is hosted by the library, Age-Friendly Lancaster City, the Lancaster Rec and United Way of Lancaster County and will offer a range of intergenerational volunteer opportunities.

The fair is especially focused on ways for older adults to get involved with local organizations. Nonprofits from around Lancaster will be at the fair, including organizations focused on community, education, environment, food access and hunger, health and housing. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/LancVolFair.

YWCA Lancaster

YWCA Lancaster is seeking volunteers for its 24-hour Sexual Assault Hotline, which is operated by trained staff and volunteers. Callers use the hotline for several reasons, including crisis intervention, questions about resources and referrals, inquiries about counseling and requests to provide medical advocacy at local hospitals. Volunteer training and support are provided.

Interested volunteers are invited to attend the Sexual Assault Hotline Meet and Greet, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Southern Market Lancaster, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert and beverages will be provided, and there will be staff available to talk with guests about biannual hotline training classes and how to get involved. For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/YWCAHotlineVol.

Girls on the Run Lancaster-Lebanon

Girls on the Run Lancaster-Lebanon is looking for volunteer coaches for their fall season and volunteers for the end-of-season 5K on Nov. 19. Girls on the Run provides fun, evidence-based programs that inspire all girls to build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills.

Volunteers do not need to be runners; they just need to be interested in supporting programs that strengthen confidence and build life-skills for girls in our area. For more information and to volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/GOTRLancaster.

Tenfold

Tenfold is currently looking for volunteers to help with light office work, including filing, compiling printed materials and mailings, and data entry.

Tenfold works to enable all people to achieve quality, fair and affordable housing and financial security by offering workshops and counseling that empower neighbors to overcome homelessness, prevent eviction, prepare for homeownership and access financial stability.

For more information and to volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/TenfoldVol.

Find more volunteer opportunities

Visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com. At the site you’ll find a variety of volunteer needs from around the area, and you’ll be able to sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.