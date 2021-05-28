Breslin was the only student from Pennsylvania who competed for top awards at the competition.

“While the last year has been difficult for all artists, I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had to continue to grow as a dancer,” Breslin said in a news release. “I am proud to represent Viktor’s school and the Lancaster community in this prestigious competition.”

Breslin is a junior at Commonwealth Charter Academy, and is from Willow Street and West Lampeter.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was held virtually this year. Breslin submitted a video for the judging for the Grand Prix, which took place May 10 and 11.

Adiya Manabassova of Kazakhstan won the top prize at the Grand Prix.

The one winner from the United States was first prize-winner Danil Zinovyev.

Here are videos of Breslin's performances: