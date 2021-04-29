The Lititz Historical Foundation will reopen for the season Friday, April 30.

The Lititz Museum, located in the 1793 Christian Schropp home, and the gift shop will be open for business.

Tours of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House, by costumed docents, will also again be available.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Memorial Day, when hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Tours of the Mueller house start at 15 minutes after each hour, with the first tour beginning at 11:15 a.m. and the last tour of the day starting at 4:15 p.m.

Evening tours will also be available at 5:15, 6:15, 7:15 and 8:15 p.m. on May 14, June 11 and July 9 during Lititz Second Friday events.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (62+) and AAA members and free for foundation members and children under 10.

The foundation will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including requiring masks and social distancing.

Walk-in tours are available, but scheduling tours in advance, by calling 717-627-4636, is encouraged.

For information, visit lititzhistoricalfoundation.com.