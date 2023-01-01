In 1990, my first year as pastor of Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, one of our members, Martha Kling Weaver, invited my wife and me to lunch. She took us to a very special place to eat — the Kling House Restaurant at the Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse.

On our trip from Lancaster to the restaurant, Martha had pointed out to us the one-room schoolhouse she and her sisters attended as children. She learned her lessons well, so well that she would become a beloved music teacher in Lancaster Township and Lancaster City elementary schools.

Martha was a very special person in the life of our congregation. A charter member of the church, which began in 1949, she served for 25 years as the director of the church’s choirs.

We had just ordered our meals at the Kling House Restaurant when Martha began sharing a few stories from her past.

“My maiden name is Kling,” she told us, “and I was born in this house.” Since it was our first visit to Kitchen Kettle Village, Martha shared how her younger sister, Pat, and brother-in-law Bob Burnley had started Kitchen Kettle and how the village had grown over the years.

Something else had grown over the years on that family homestead. Just outside of the Kling House Restaurant was a large tree that had to have been, at the time, nearly 70 years old. Martha told us that her father, Victor Kling, had planted the tree to commemorate his daughter’s birthday. It was a tree planted just for her. It was a tree with a story to tell.

We live in a time when tree plantings are happening all across Lancaster County. It is an efficient way to capture carbon. Many of those tree plantings have stories attached to them, as they are planted in memory of a loved one or in honor of a loved one.

A group of volunteers with the local nonprofit organization RegenAll are planning a very special Lancaster County 2023 Earth Day Climate Summit in downtown Lancaster. On April 22, 2023, there will be exhibits and presentations at multiple sites that day.

Part of the plan for the day is to have free trees for people to take home and plant. Who knows? Some parents and grandparents might want to plant a tree in honor of their children and grandchildren.

Wouldn’t that make special stories to tell? What a special gift, to have trees planted with future generations in mind.

The author lives in Lancaster Township. Martha Kling Weaver died at age 90 in 2012.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328, or email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.