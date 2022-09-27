For those who need some fresh reading material for fall, three Lancaster County libraries have book sales scheduled in October.

• Friends of the Lancaster Public Library will hold their Fall Book Sale from Oct. 7-9 at the Book ReSort, 225 N. Marshall St., Lancaster.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, which is half-price day.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Lancaster Public Library.

Thousands of used books, records, DVDs and audio books will be for sale. More than half the items will be priced between 50 cents and $2.

Cash, checks and all major credit cards accepted.

The adjoining Marshall Street Bookstore, also run by the friends group to raise money for the library, will be open during the sale.

There’s free parking at the Book ReSort and the surrounding streets.

• Ephrata Public Library’s annual fall book sale is Oct. 21-25.

The fundraising sale will be held in the multipurpose room of the library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, and in the Community Commons — between the Wawa and the main library building — at 560 S. Reading Road.

Used books will include fiction, nonfiction and children’s; there will also be CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, video games and puzzles for sale.

All proceeds will benefit the Ephrata Public Library. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

The opening night of the sale is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. There's a $7 admission fee that night only for the first opportunity to buy books.

Other hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 (fill a bag for $7); and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 (fill a bag for $5).

For more information, visit the library’s website at ephratapubliclibrary.org.

The library is also looking for volunteers to help at the sale.

• Books, barbecue and bargain treasures will all be for sale Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pennington Family Conference Room and the C. X. Carlson Cultural Room.

Used books will be for sale in the Pennington Room.

The Wakefield Lions Club will be serving up chicken barbecue; $8 includes a half-chicken, Herr’s potato chips and a bottle of water. And for dessert, whoopie pies will be sold separately.

Treasures donated by community members will also be sold at an indoor yard sale. Most items are pay-what-you-will, though some have suggested minimum donations.

Proceeds from the event benefit the library.