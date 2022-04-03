After two years of holding its annual spring fundraising auction virtually because of the pandemic, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum will bring back a live auction night on the grounds of the Manheim Township museum.

The Exclusively Landis Valley auction is a hybrid event this year, with a two-week online auction preceding the live event on Saturday, April 23.

The auction, which features a variety of handmade furniture, woodworking, decor, metalwork, ceramics, artwork and crafts — along with experiences and gift packages donated by area businesses — raises money for the programs of Landis Valley.

The living history museum at 2451 Kissel Hill Road celebrates 18th- and 19th-century Pennsylvania German heritage and farming with costumed interpreters and demonstrations of historical crafts, trades and cooking and baking methods.

Those interested in bidding in this year’s auction can view items online during the preview week, Sunday through Saturday, April 10-16, according to a news release.

Visit landisvalleymuseum.org during that week to see the items. Bidding for those items will take place online from Sunday through Friday, April 17-22.

Landis Valley’s traditional live auction experience returns for the first time since 2019, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the museum’s Yellow Barn.

A different set of handcrafted items, artwork, experiences and more will be up for bid at the live auction. The Chubby Unicorn and Cupcakes by Casey food trucks will have food for purchase, wine will be served and Isaac’s Brew House will provide two kinds of beer for sampling.

WGAL anchor Jere Gish will be on hand to assist with the live auction.

For more information on the museum and the auction, visit Landis Valley’s website and the museum’s YouTube channel at lanc.news/LandisValleyYouTube.