This red clay chicken bulb pot, by Bob Hughes of River Rat Pottery, is up for bid in the online auction for Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Preview is April 10-16 and bidding is April 17-22, at www.landisvalleymuseum.org. This piece was inspired by Landis Valley's recent redware exhibition.
After two years of holding its annual spring fundraising auction virtually because of the pandemic, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum will bring back a live auction night on the grounds of the Manheim Township museum.
The Exclusively Landis Valley auction is a hybrid event this year, with a two-week online auction preceding the live event on Saturday, April 23.
The auction, which features a variety of handmade furniture, woodworking, decor, metalwork, ceramics, artwork and crafts — along with experiences and gift packages donated by area businesses — raises money for the programs of Landis Valley.
The living history museum at 2451 Kissel Hill Road celebrates 18th- and 19th-century Pennsylvania German heritage and farming with costumed interpreters and demonstrations of historical crafts, trades and cooking and baking methods.
This hand-poured beeswax Nativity scene, made by Lancaster Bee Company, is up for bid in the online auction for Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Preview is April 10-16 and bidding is April 17-22, at www.landisvalleymuseum.org.
"Sheep and Chickens in the Barnyard," an oil painting on canvas, was painted and donated by Simone Gotshall. It's available for bid at the live auction at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, on April 23.
A black redware pitcher, decorated with a colorful unicorn and tulips by Wes Muckey of Nolde Forest Pottery, will be available in the live auction at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, on April 23.
Three eggs, naturally dyed with onion skins and scratch-carved in the Pennsylvania German tradition, were made and donated by Linda Taylor. They are up for bid in the online auction for Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Preview is April 10-16 and bidding is April 17-22, at www.landisvalleymuseum.org.
This pineapple-design wooden butter print with a side handle, made and donated by Marshall Rumbaugh, is up for bid in the online auction for Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Preview is April 10-16 and bidding is April 17-22, at www.landisvalleymuseum.org. The lindenwood butter print, with a food-safe finish, is recommended for display only.
This black, glazed redware plate, featuring a colorful distelfink motif, was made by Wes Muckey of Nolde Forest Pottery. It's up for bid in the online auction for Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Preview is April 10-16 and bidding is April 17-22, at www.landisvalleymuseum.org.
This Appalachian-style hearth broom was made and donated by Genevieve Pallas. The handle comes from a fallen branch found at Landis Valley. It's up for bid in the online auction for Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. Preview is April 10-16 and bidding is April 17-22, at www.landisvalleymuseum.org.
What's up for bid at Landis Valley Museum's auction? Here's a sample [photos]
Here are some of the items up for bid in the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum Auction, to be held online from April 10-22 and live in the museum's Yellow Barn Saturday, April 23.
Those interested in bidding in this year’s auction can view items online during the preview week, Sunday through Saturday, April 10-16, according to a news release.
Visit landisvalleymuseum.org during that week to see the items. Bidding for those items will take place online from Sunday through Friday, April 17-22.
Landis Valley’s traditional live auction experience returns for the first time since 2019, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the museum’s Yellow Barn.
A different set of handcrafted items, artwork, experiences and more will be up for bid at the live auction. The Chubby Unicorn and Cupcakes by Casey food trucks will have food for purchase, wine will be served and Isaac’s Brew House will provide two kinds of beer for sampling.
WGAL anchor Jere Gish will be on hand to assist with the live auction.
For more information on the museum and the auction, visit Landis Valley’s website and the museum’s YouTube channel at lanc.news/LandisValleyYouTube.