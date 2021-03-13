It’s been a challenging year for the “heart artists” of the Friendship Heart Gallery in Lancaster.

The artists, who before the COVID-19 pandemic were able to gather for art classes and group studio time in the space behind the gallery on Water Street, are missing being with their fellow artists and instructors in person.

And they miss being able to showcase and sell their art in the gallery, which is part of the Friendship Community, a faith-based program serving people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

But the community has a chance to see and buy these artists’ paintings in the gallery’s 18th annual art auction, titled “Celebrate Every Talent,” which is happening virtually again this year, from March 18 to 24.

The auction supports the heart artists and raises money to support the gallery and art instruction programs, says Becky Link, special events coordinator for the Friendship Community.

“Everything we’re offering is a beautiful representation of what (the heart artists) can do and what they like to do,” Link says. “Most of the works being sold are paintings — whether it’s using acrylic, watercolors or alcohol inks. ... A couple are colored pencil.”

The 65 or so works that are up for bid are matted and framed, and can either be picked up locally by those with the winning bids at the end of the event, or shipped to another state, Link says.

There’s a painting for every taste among the dozens of items up for bid, Link says.

Amber Brubaker offers a colorful abstract in bright pinks and neutrals, called “Light My Path.” Charles Groff’s “Out of the Park” shows a baseball player in mid-swing of his bat, while “Soccer Star” by Adam Dietze places a black-and-white soccer ball on a field of green grass.

There are paintings of animals, such as the horse with a blue bridle in “Going Riding” by Desiree Kreider, and the piercing eye of a female lion staring out at the viewer in “Lioness,” by Michelle Beiler.

A blue classic car juts into the frame in “Roll Up,” by Ben Witmer. And a girl in a colorful dress clutches a blue book in a piece titled “Bella Bookworm,” by Diana Crawford.

Colorful landscapes and still-lifes are also up for bid.

If you’re not in the market for a painting, but still want to support the gallery and its art classes — limited virtual ones for now, and in-person once it’s safe to reopen the gallery and studio space to gather — you can bid on some “Fund-a-Need” items, as well, Link says.

They include paying for large pieces of canvas, since some of the artists prefer to do larger or collaborative works; contributing toward buying laptops for the studio instructors to plan lessons (and do paperwork for the state-licensed artwork program) or buy technology kits the artists can use to create digital art — computer tablets, Apple Pencils and more.

You can also purchase a chance to win a $400 gift basket of prizes — including home décor items and jewelry made by heart artists — in the “paint brush pull”; if the paintbrush with your assigned number is drawn at the end of the auction week, you win the prizes.

Live events

“The auction itself is a full week long,” with bids being accepted throughout, Link says. “It will be live. And we’ll be doing all kids of Facebook Live and Instagram Live events throughout that week. “

For example, there will be interviews with some of the artists, who will talk about their work.

“We’re going to try to talk with some family members, as well, just to identfy how important this program is to their children,” Link said.

The past year has been a tough one for the heart artists, and for the volunteers and instructors of the studio project, Link says.

“In non-COVID times, (the studio) is brimming with life and energy and excitement ... and love and passion,” Link says. “We miss that. We are very anxious to get back to pre-COVID times, just because it’s a feeling and an experience unlike anything else.

“Without a doubt it has been difficult,” she says. “The studio is such a wonderful, warm, and inviting and nurturing place that the heart artists just feel so supported ... and encouraged.”

The artists also miss their field trips to such places as the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, and time spent in the gallery doing critiques of everyone’s work.

“It was always so exciting for them to see each other's artwork hanging,” Link says. Contributing to the auction will help keep these experiences going, she adds.

“We’re trying to remain positive and learn from all these experiences, and what shutting down the studio has meant,” Link says. “How can we think outside of this box?”

HOW TO BID What: “Celebrate Every Artist,” the weeklong 18th annual Friendship Heart Gallery Art Auction is happening virtually this year. When: Bidding is open from 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18, to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Details: You can bid on arrtwork created by the gallery’s heart artists, who have developmental disabilities and/or autism. Bid online: Go to www.FriendshipArt.net/Bid to view art and bid. You can also contribute to “Fund-a-Need” items such as laptops, art kits and large canvases for the heart artists. Or, you can buy a chance in the “paintbrush pull” for the opportunity to win a $400 prize package. Live events: Follow Friendship Heart Gallery and Friendship Community on Facebook and Instagram for live events, including interviews with the artists and their families.