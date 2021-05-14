After being closed for more than a year, President James Buchanan’s Wheatland mansion, along with the museum spaces and research center of LancasterHistory, will reopen to the public for in-person visits and tours starting Wednesday, May 26.

Wheatland and LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays after that date.

Exhibits and Wheatland tours will have limited capacity, and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at LancasterHistory.org.

All visitors must follow LancasterHistory’s reopening protocols, including social distancing and wearing masks; visit lanc.news/COVIDGuidelinesLH to check out those protocols.

LancasterHistory members can get early-access tickets for the week of May 19-22, ahead of the reopening to the general public.

“We are excited to welcome the public back to explore America’s past right here in Lancaster,” Tom Ryan, president and CEO of LancasterHistory, says in a news release. “With vaccinations and vaccination access continuing to rise, we think it’s the right time to once again share Lancaster County’s history with locals and visitors on-site at the museum.”

Tours of Wheatland, the mansion James Buchanan owned from 1848 until his death in 1868, begin every 30 minutes; the last tour of each day starts at 3 p.m.

In the new release, Wheatland director Patrick Clarke notes that historical research on the home has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic closure.

Some spaces within the mansion are being newly reinterpreted during tours, including the bedrooms of Harriet Lane — Buchanan’s niece and first lady — and head housekeeper Hetty Parker, and the warming kitchen, or butler’s pantry.

General admission tickets, which include a Wheatland tour, the documentary “Buchanan's America: A Nation Divided” and access to the museum exhibits, are adults, $15; seniors, $13; students ages 11 to college, $8; and children 10 and under, free.

For those who can’t make it to the mansion in person, Zoom tours of Wheatland will continue to be offered at 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, starting May 22, says marketing and communications director Emily Miller. Virtual tour tickets are $15.

Museum exhibits

“Lancaster in the ’60s,” the exhibit featuring artifacts telling the story of Lancaster County in the 1660s, 1760s, 1860s and 1960s, which opened in the fall of 2019, will be open for self-guided tours in the museum gallery space at LancasterHistory.

To read the November 2019 LNP | LancasterOnline story about the exhibit, visit lanc.news/LancasterIn60sExhibit.

Enhancing the 1860s portion of that exhibit will be a National Constitution Center traveling exhibit, titled “Lincoln: The Constitution and The Civil War,” which will be installed in the building’s Ryder Hall.

The exhibit examines how Lincoln viewed questions of secession, slavery and civil rights. Also in the museum space, visitors can see how Buchanan and his fellow Lancastrian, abolitionist U.S. Rep. Thaddeus Stevens, approached those same questions.

Museum exhibit-only tickets are adults, $10; seniors $8; students, $6; and 10 and under, free.

Research center

For those who want to do research into Lancaster County history, or the history of their families, time slots will also again be available in LancasterHistory’s Research Center.

Beginning May 26, two-hour time slots will be available at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. Reservations are required, and those using the center should email the staff at research@lancasterhistory.org, in advance, for assistance.

Research center tickets are adults, $7; seniors, $5; and free for students.