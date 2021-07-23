In October of 2019, a few months after discovering a small lump on her hip, Lancaster-native Ginny McCreary, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage IV CIC-DUX4 round cell sarcoma. Sarcoma is a rare kind of cancer that occurs in the bones fat and muscle tissue. The disease, which has about 100 different variations makes up only about 1-percent of all cancer diagnoses and the specific type of sarcoma that McCreary has is only diagnosed about 30 times a year.

McCreary has undergone multiple chemotherapy and radiation treatments and surgeries since her diagnoses and continues to fight. But effective therapy for CIC-DUX4 has yet to be discovered and unique therapeutic plans and treatments are much needed to fight this disease.

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and to help raise funds for sarcoma research and treatments to fight this disease, McCreary and her family have organized the Drive Out Sarcoma Golf Tournament at Foxchase golf club in Stevens on Sat., July 24. Tickets to the golf tournament and accompanying dinner have sold out, but McCreary is still accepting contributions towards the event's $20,000 donation goal here.

"It’s incredible to see my friends and family come together to raise awareness of sarcoma. Just the fact that more people even know what sarcoma is, is a step in the right direction," McCreary said in an email. "With its rarity comes a lack of awareness of symptoms. Things that doctors might just say are lumps and bumps are actually deadly cancers that go too long without a proper diagnosis. This cancer deserves more research more funding and more recognition from doctors. Spin4gin will help move the needle in a small way for what I hope it’s a big change."

All proceeds will help fund the Cleveland Clinic’s sarcoma cancer research.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Stevens/SwingforSarcoma to learn more about the sold-out golf outing and dinner, or click here to donate.

Visit spin4gin.com to learn more about McCreary's journey.