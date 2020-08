The Elizabethtown Fair was supposed to start Sunday with livestock weighins and a rabbit show. The week-long event marked the beginning of Lancaster County’s fair season.

This year, concerns about COVID-19 and restrictions for gatherings canceled most of these activities. Not having a fair is a first for many communities, some of which organized fairs more than a century ago. This year, we won’t have the homecoming.

In the meantime, we can reminisce.