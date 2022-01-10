If you resolved to get active and outside in the new year, there are races and runs to join this winter.
Most events returned to in-person after a break during the pandemic. Some give you the chance to log miles virtually.
Some of these walks and runs welcome kids and pets. Some even welcome leprechaun costumes.
If you know of more winter races in the Lancaster County region, share the details at enegley@lnpnews.com.
Polar Bear 5K Trail Run and Hike (virtual)
When: Jan. 15-31
Details: This is a fundraiser for Lancaster Sierra Club to fund grants in the region. Runners and walkers are encouraged to get outside with their pets and significant others. Share pictures on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #PB5K22.
Frozen Foot 5K
When: Sunday, Jan. 16
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races has a rolling race course and soup at the finish line.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, Jan. 22
Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
In this winter race series from US Road Running Race Club, “it is required that you have fun.”
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
In this winter race series from US Road Running Race Club, “it is required that you have fun.”
Welsh Mountain 15K and 30K trail/run/hike
When: Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: Welsh Mountain Park, New Holland
The course is a blend of forest trails and roads. A portion of proceeds will benefit the park. Runners must be at least 21 years old.
Frozen Foot 5K
When: Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races has a rolling race course and soup at the finish line.
Run4Luck
When: Saturday, March 12
Where: Lancaster Country Day School
The fundraiser from the Junior League of Lancaster is back to an in-person event. has a four-mile run, a two-mile walk and a kids fun run. Dogs and strollers are welcome. St. Patrick's Day costumes are appreciated. To join the virtual race, complete a four-mile run or two-mile walk March 12.
Lancaster Junction Trail 5K and 10K
When: Saturday, March 19
Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim
In this winter race series from US Road Running Race Club, “it is required that you have fun.”
13- and 26-mile Trail Run
When: Saturday, March 19
Where: Safe Harbor Park
The course of this run has wide and narrow paths, trails, stone and dirt roads and some elevation changes.
Frozen Foot 5K
When: Sunday, March 20
Where: Elizabethtown College
This series of three monthly winter races has a rolling race course and soup at the finish line.
Garden Spot Village Half Marathon, 10K and Kids Run
When: Saturday, March 26
Where: Garden Spot Village
This race has a half marathon and a 10K option plus a kids run. This year, there is a virtual option to run March 19-27. The race benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. Run this race along with the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon and you’ll win a plaque with petrified road apples.