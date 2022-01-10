If you resolved to get active and outside in the new year, there are races and runs to join this winter.

Most events returned to in-person after a break during the pandemic. Some give you the chance to log miles virtually.

Some of these walks and runs welcome kids and pets. Some even welcome leprechaun costumes.

If you know of more winter races in the Lancaster County region, share the details at enegley@lnpnews.com.

When: Jan. 15-31

Details: This is a fundraiser for Lancaster Sierra Club to fund grants in the region. Runners and walkers are encouraged to get outside with their pets and significant others. Share pictures on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #PB5K22.

When: Sunday, Jan. 16

Where: Elizabethtown College

This series of three monthly winter races has a rolling race course and soup at the finish line.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim

In this winter race series from US Road Running Race Club, “it is required that you have fun.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 19

Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim

In this winter race series from US Road Running Race Club, “it is required that you have fun.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 19

Where: Welsh Mountain Park, New Holland

The course is a blend of forest trails and roads. A portion of proceeds will benefit the park. Runners must be at least 21 years old.

When: Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: Elizabethtown College

This series of three monthly winter races has a rolling race course and soup at the finish line.

When: Saturday, March 12

Where: Lancaster Country Day School

The fundraiser from the Junior League of Lancaster is back to an in-person event. has a four-mile run, a two-mile walk and a kids fun run. Dogs and strollers are welcome. St. Patrick's Day costumes are appreciated. To join the virtual race, complete a four-mile run or two-mile walk March 12.

When: Saturday, March 19

Where: Lancaster Junction Trail, Manheim

In this winter race series from US Road Running Race Club, “it is required that you have fun.”

When: Saturday, March 19

Where: Safe Harbor Park

The course of this run has wide and narrow paths, trails, stone and dirt roads and some elevation changes.

When: Sunday, March 20

Where: Elizabethtown College

This series of three monthly winter races has a rolling race course and soup at the finish line.

When: Saturday, March 26

Where: Garden Spot Village

This race has a half marathon and a 10K option plus a kids run. This year, there is a virtual option to run March 19-27. The race benefits the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund. Run this race along with the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon and you’ll win a plaque with petrified road apples.