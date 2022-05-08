For every thousand live births in the U.S., about 31 of them are twins. For every 100,000 live births, roughly 80 are triplets. Parenting is never a simple task. But raising twins, triplets or other multiples can present its own set of unique challenges, as well as joys. For these mothers, there’s a club in Lancaster County dedicated to providing support and camaraderie related to this special kind of parenting: Lancaster County Mothers of Multiples.

The group was founded in 1964 as Lancaster County Mothers of Twins, says club president Kate Acker. In 1971, the group became the Pennsylvania Club of Mothers of Twins; in 2006, it was renamed to reflect more inclusion as the Pennsylvania Club of Mothers and Multiples.

Finally, in 2009, the group reached its current name. It’s part of the statewide and national organization, the National Organization of Mothers of Twins Club.

There are currently 15 moms in the group, with twins ranging in age from infant to mid-20s. Despite the group’s name, mothers hail from Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks counties. During the pandemic the club actively stopped recruiting members.

“Today we welcome new members and support moms of all ages with multiples,” says Acker, of Berks County.

The group meets monthly at various locations, providing a much-needed space for moms to connect. Organizers plan to host more kinds of events in the future.

A helpful haven

For Tara Ulrich, 34-year-old mother of seven-month-old twin boys, the club has been a helpful haven. A member for four months, she finds comfort in the camaraderie with other twin moms and the sharing of knowledge.

“Being a twin mom is so different and brings challenges that aren’t present with a single child,” admits Ulrich.

Ulrich carried her twin boys to full term, delivering them on Sept. 20, 2021. Connor arrived first, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. A minute later came Colin, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Twins run in the family. Ulrich’s husband Lee has a fraternal twin brother, as did his grandfather. Because of the common belief that twins typically skip a generation, the Mount Joy couple were surprised to become parents of multiples. (While twins can run in families, the notion that they always skip a generation is a myth.)

As fraternal twins, the boys are different in appearance and personalities. Connor, born with dark hair, is now blonde and has grayer eyes. He likes to sleep, loves attention and physically pushes boundaries crawling or trying to stand. Food is more enjoyable for him than his twin. Colin, a strawberry blonde with blue eyes, is quiet, very content and more curious about non-toy objects like the baby gate or buckles on a chair.

“I’m reminded daily that the two are individuals and acknowledge their differences instead of comparing,” Ulrich says lovingly.

Big sister Chelsea, 3, takes her role very seriously and thinks her brothers are a lot of fun.

While she credits Lee with being a good dad, he’s busy as owner of Allegiant Tree Care. Before the twins were born, Ulrich was a clinical nutrition supervisor for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She now works as bookkeeper for her husband’s business.

Teenage twins

The support system of Lancaster County Mothers of Multiples doesn’t stop once the kids are grown.

Just ask Alicia Sheppard, who joined the group 16 years ago. Today, her fraternal twin girls, Paige and Ally are 17. The Lititz mom values the friendships she’s made over the years as a member.

“These women continue to keep me sane with lots of laughs and conversation,” Sheppard says with a chuckle. She especially enjoys attending the annual multiples state convention in April. With it being canceled since 2020 due to the coronavirus, three of her mom friends did a beach weekend in 2021 and this year.

At 49, she and other older twin moms can share support and advice with the younger ones.

“We know what they’re going through and are here to support them,” she says.

Her girls were born four weeks early on April 14, 2005. Paige was a natural delivery while Ally arrived by C-Section 28 minutes later.

When Sheppard learned she was pregnant with twins, she and her husband Peter already had one daughter, Zoe. Sheppard remembers her husband joking that the couple would soon be outnumbered by their daughters.

Like most twins, Paige and Ally share a special bond knowing each other’s thoughts and feelings. But like the young Ulrich twins, the two are different in appearance and personality. Paige is a blonde and taller than her sister; she’s also right-handed. Ally has dark, straight brown hair and is left-handed.

Ally is more social, and Paige is a homebody. Both like the same music, food and casual sweat clothes. Juniors at Warwick High School, they are good students achieving distinguished honor roll status. Both play field hockey (Paige, goalie; Ally, defender) and lacrosse (Page attack; Ally defense). Sheppard says Paige tends to boss her sister; probably because she is the first born.

Sometimes the twins gang up on Zoe, age 20, who’s a student at Elizabethtown College.

Competition between Paige and Ally has been a challenge for their parents. Sheppard confesses her husband has been a big help in raising the pair. He recently retired as a police officer for the Ephrata Police Department and is employed as Warwick School District security officer.

As an X-ray technologist at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Sheppard took three months off when the twins were born. Grandmother Christine Sheppard babysat until the girls attended preschool.

A support system

Sheppard served as LCMOMS secretary for two years during her long-term membership.

“I would encourage all mothers of multiples to join. It’s a good group with the greatest benefit being friendships,” she says.

Acker agrees. The 34-year-old has been with the club for four years, joining after the birth July 20, 2017, of her twin boys, Carter and Connor. With their 5th birthday on the horizon, their different personalities have emerged; Colton’s more easygoing, and Carter more empathetic. Though Carter is older by 17 minutes, he isn’t the only take-charge twin. They both share that trait, says Acker.

Carter is taller and a pickier eater which accounts for weighing less than his brother. He likes music and singing more than Colton. Both have blonde hair. Colton wears glasses.

Both are outgoing and share a love for the outdoors, camping, the beach, dinosaurs, tractors and Legos.

“Each stage of raising multiples has its challenges,” Acker says. Like Ulrich she found it was a struggle getting enough sleep when they were infants. Along with worries about giving enough attention to big sister Rileigh, now 7.

During COVID-19, the twins were toddlers, and being outside was the only option. It wasn’t without stress for mom as Colton stayed close while Carter took off running. As preschoolers their energy leads to rough housing. Being in separate class groups leads to better behavior. Acker and husband Terry need to decide whether to enroll them in kindergarten or keep them in preschool another year.

After a three-month maternity leave, Acker returned to work as a treatment counselor in a jail. Lee is a service writer for an auto dealership.

Acker says the group helps brainstorms solutions for challenges moms are facing and provides resources. While her boys are now older, she still seeks advice. But also feels able to offer help to mothers of younger twins.

“LCMOMS provides support and knowledge,” Acker says. “It’s very helpful to know you’re not alone and others have been in the same situations before and survived.”