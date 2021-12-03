Two local cemeteries will soon host Wreaths Across America events.

If you know of another upcoming Wreaths Across America event in Lancaster County, email Jenelle Janci at jjanci@lnpnews.com to be added to this post.

Lancaster Cemetery

Lancaster Cemetery, 205 E. Lemon St., will hold the site’s first Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The ceremony begins at noon and is hosted by the Red Rose Blue Star Moms, PA 202 Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America Inc.

A ceremonial wreath presentation will represent the six branches of the military: the Marines, Navy, Space Force, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard.

There are more than 1,200 veterans’ graves in Lancaster Cemetery, according to a news release.

To sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/PA0553P.

For more information, visit redrosebluestarmoms.org.

Mount Bethel Cemetery

Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., Columbia, will host a Wreaths Across America event at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, to honor veterans, living and deceased, from all branches of the military.

Community members are invited to participate by laying wreaths on graves of veterans throughout the ceremony. There are more than 600 veterans buried at Mount Bethel Cemetery.

Retired Army Sgt. Major Spike Gaylord Grant will emcee the program. Several retired veterans will lay wreaths, as well: Harold Thomas, Coast Guard; Sandra Duncan, Air Force; LuAnn Grant, Army; Harry Knighton, Navy; Jason Price II, Marines; George Biagio, Merchant Marines; and Albert Storm, representing POW/MIA.

Jerry Breneisen will play taps, and Vet21 will provide the 21-gun salute. There will also be a color guard.

To support Mount Bethel Cemetery, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/PA0358P.