Several local cemeteries will soon host Wreaths Across America events this weekend, on Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19.

If you know of another upcoming Wreaths Across America event in Lancaster County, email Jenelle Janci at jjanci@lnpnews.com to be added to this post.

Lancaster Cemetery

Lancaster Cemetery, 205 E. Lemon St., will hold the site’s first Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The ceremony begins at noon and is hosted by the Red Rose Blue Star Moms, PA 202 Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America Inc.

A ceremonial wreath presentation will represent the six branches of the military: the Marines, Navy, Space Force, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard.

There are more than 1,200 veterans’ graves in Lancaster Cemetery, according to a news release.

To sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/PA0553P.

For more information, visit redrosebluestarmoms.org.

Columbia cemeteries

Three cemeteries in Columbia will also have Wreaths Across America ceremonies this weekend.

Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., Columbia, will host a Wreaths Across America event at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, to honor veterans, living and deceased, from all branches of the military.

Community members are invited to participate by laying wreaths on graves of veterans throughout the ceremony. There are more than 600 veterans buried at Mount Bethel Cemetery.

Retired Army Sgt. Major Spike Gaylord Grant will emcee the program. Several retired veterans will lay wreaths, as well: Harold Thomas, Coast Guard; Sandra Duncan, Air Force; LuAnn Grant, Army; Harry Knighton, Navy; Jason Price II, Marines; George Biagio, Merchant Marines; and Albert Storm, representing POW/MIA.

Jerry Breneisen will play taps, and Vet21 will provide the 21-gun salute. There will also be a color guard.

To support Mount Bethel Cemetery, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/PA0358P.

Zion Hill Cemetery's ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the cemetery, 553 N. 5th St., Columbia.

Zion Hill is a restored historic cemetery that is dedicated to the 18 African American residents of Columbia who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. The ceremony will feature a color guard from the Lancaster Fencibles; a 21-gun salute by the 30th Pennsylvania Volunteers; speakers Mark Stivers, Columbia borough manager, and Sharon Lintner, of Columbia Borough Council; and two members of the Columbia Historic Preservation Society, historian Christopher Vera and Tony Williams, reading the names of the interred.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Pequea Valley Cemeteries

Pequea Valley Cemeteries will host a wreath-laying ceremony at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at Salisbury Township Park, 750 White Horse Road in Gap.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be at Gap Fire Company, 802 Pequea Ave, Gap.

More than 250 volunteers will place wreaths on 19 cemeteries in the Pequea Valley School District and three cemeteries in the Octorara School District.

Josh Parsons, Lancaster County Commissioner and Octorara High School Graduate, will be invited to say a few words about being a veteran.

To sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/papqvc.

Masonic Village Cemetery

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Masonic Village Cemetery in Elizabethtown will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 18.

Residents of Masonic Village will remember 62 veterans who are buried in the cemetery and 73 who are inurned in the Sell Chapel Columbarium, also on the campus of Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive.

The ceremony will include Civil War reenactors, who will carry a wreath to the grave of Jackson McGlathery, the first resident of Masonic Village (then called Masonic Homes) to be interred, in 1906.

Veterans’ names will be read aloud as wreaths are placed on graves.