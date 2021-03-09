Lancaster city will install a new public art display in 2021 thanks to a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Arts Initiative since 2020, annually provides as many as 20 U.S. cities up to $25,000 grants for art and design projects to improve street safety and revitalize public spaces. The initiative aims to encourage collaboration between a city and its artists to develop aesthetically-pleasing solutions to problematic transportation infrastructure areas such as plazas, intersections and sidewalks.

Lancaster was one of 16 cities awarded a $25,000 grant in the initial phase in 2020. The grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, in partnership with the SoWe Neighborhood Group and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, will be used to create a street mural at the five-way intersection of West Strawberry, South Mulberry, and West Vine Streets in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood.

"The five-way intersection is integral to the neighborhood and can sometimes be a confusing space for city-wide traffic circulation," said a representative from Lancaster Public Art in a recent press statement.

Support for the project is also being provided by Sherwin Williams.

According to a news release from Lancaster Public Art, the project is in the early planning stages and set to develop through the summer and be installed by fall 2021. A committee including Cabbage Hill residents, arts professionals and a member of the Public Art Advisory Board will steer the project.

“To achieve the goals and programs outlined in our Ten-Year Plan for Public Art, we rely on grants like this,” said Joanna Davis, City of Lancaster Public Art Manager in a press release from Lancaster Public Art. “The support allows us to work directly with community members to create projects in their neighborhoods. An exciting part of this project is how it puts artists and neighbors together to solve design problems while working together with planners and engineers in our Department of Public Works.”

Lancaster Public Art issued a call for artists eligible to all profession artists ,or team of artists, living in South Central Pennsylvania on March 8. The deadline to apply is 11:59 on March 22. The artist's fee will be $5,000, which covers time and travel. All materials will be paid for by the city. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with professional experience in mural painting and pubic engagement. Artists will be selected and announced on April 7.

Interested artists can submit or find out more information by emailing Yarlyn Rosario at yrosario@cityoflancasterpa.com. To learn more about similar projects visit asphaltart.bloomberg.org/.

“Public art has many useful definitions, but for our Lancaster community it needs to involve the public,” said Mimi Shapiro, City of Lancaster resident, artist, and Steering Committee member in the press release. “This intersection [project] at Vine, Mulberry and Strawberry is about the decisions and process through which the art will come to be. It’s an exciting time–so get involved and make your voice heard!”

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, said in a press release that he hopes the grants help cities bounce back from the pandemic.

"Asphalt Art Projects can help cities rebuild from the pandemic by reinvigorating streets and making them safer, while also lifting spirits," Bloomberg said in a news release. "As we've seen through our work in cities around the world, vibrant public artwork and smarter street design can inspire residents, build relationships between artists and the community, and help cities recover stronger than before."

Additional information about other projects in the Asphalt Art Initiative can be found at asphaltart.bloomberg.org.