Organically inspired, sleek and modern in design, named for a land mass hundreds of millions of years old:
Local designer Samuel Pawlak’s Pangaea table at first glance doesn’t bear much resemblance to your typical “four legs and a slab of tabletop” piece of furniture.
But the swoop and swell of fiberglass serves as both art and function, bulbous supports balanced by a delicately pointed “kitten heel”-like leg and round pedestals that pull out into stools.
It’s that designer’s goal of form and function that caught the eye of Philadelphia’s Wexler Gallery. Specialists in contemporary design and fine art, Wexler agreed to put Pangaea on display for sale earlier this summer.
“Pangaea was meant to be kind of an intro piece” for Livesay Ether Design Studio, which he founded in 2017, Pawlak says. “It’s meant to encapsulate everything this brand is about.”
Freedom of fiberglass
Pawlak landed in Lancaster after being hired by locally based Armstrong World Industries shortly after his 2016 graduation from Thomas Jefferson University. With his degree in industrial design and a concentration in business administration, Pawlak already had garnered national attention, winning a design competition with the home products design firm Umbra. His creation, a dorm desk organizer dubbed Cacti, was included in Target’s 2015 back-to-school line.
And it was a class at Jefferson — the former Philadelphia University — that introduced Pawlak to fiberglass construction. It was, he says, love at first try.
“When it’s in its raw state, it’s fabric,” he says, “and, combined with a resin, it hardens into those shapes” you create.
“The freedom it grants any designer ... you can make any shape out of fiberglass.”
That especially appealed to Pawlak, who long has loved experimenting with form and space and who says he can be “quite stubborn” when it comes to bringing his own designs to life.
That stubbornness carried him through month after month of experimentation when it came to learning how to work with fiberglass, and through countless decisions on the way to the finished Pangaea design.
In his off hours from work, Pawlak says, he set up his Lancaster city apartment as a studio to explore how he could bring sketchbook forms to three-dimensional life. He curtained off living spaces and set up ventilation so he could work with toxic substances, and he set to work on his Pangaea prototype.
Using a rough mold he carved out of rubber, Pawlak shaped the fiberglass and then finished it to a state acceptable to show galleries.
“Once I realized I could build the prototype (in my apartment) — not something that I’d sell, but it looked just like the real thing, and I could show galleries,” Pawlak decided it was time to seek gallery representation. It was, he says, a nerve-wracking step to take, and he was thrilled when the well-known Wexler in Philadelphia looked at the table, as well as renderings of other pieces he’s designed, and agreed to take him on to display and, hopefully, sell his Pangaea table.
With the Wexler on board, Pawlak was tasked with finding a fiberglass manufacturer who not only could create the final Pangaea, but do so at a level that qualifies as fine art.
It was, he says, a massive undertaking.
Dozens of phone calls later, Pawlak had found only two companies willing to take on his self-funded Pangaea, and he chose Amaral Custom Fabrications in Rhode Island. He met with Amaral and shared his computer-aided drawings, which Amaral used to cut foam, make a plastic mold and form the finished piece.
Pangaea — named for the supercontinent that existed during the Paleozoic and Mesozoic eras — presents initially as one continuous piece but then can be separated into several parts, much like the earthy Pangaea broke apart millions of years ago.
Pawlak hopes that, by early next year, it’s joined by a small chair-table-coffee table collection “that kind of fits together with the same (design) language.”
His newer Livesay Ether furniture designs, Pawlak says, “are very anthropomorphic; they kind of look like human bones. ... The basis for these is very subconscious.
“I keep all my sketchbooks,” he adds, “and it’s amazing how some of my designs now, I can see their roots in sketchbooks from years ago.”