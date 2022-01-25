WITF and Rotary District 7390 are now accepting nominations for the 2022 Teacher Impact Awards.

The awards recognize teachers who have made an “extra special impact in the lives of their students and community,” according to a news release. Teachers who teach K-12 in public and private schools within the Rotary’s district are eligible; that includes Lancaster County, as well as Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

Seven teachers, one from each county, will be selected for the honor.

Lisa Wolf, who teaches visual arts to ninth through 12th grades in the School District of Lancaster, was one of last year’s award recipients. Wolf organized and assembled 950 take-home art kits so her students could create work at home.

“We’re looking forward to honoring seven more teachers who create supportive learning environments, no matter the challenge,” said Debbie Riek, WITF director of education, in a news release.

McCaskey art teacher's inspiring return from kidney transplant earns her teacher impact award A Lancaster teacher known for her commitment to students through a major health battle is one of seven Pennsylvania educators to win the 2021 Teacher Impact Award from WITF and Rotary District 7390.

Any student, caregiver, colleague or school administrator who knows a teacher whose impact is felt beyond the classroom can complete the nomination form at witf.org/teacherimpactawards now through Feb. 28.

After nomination forms are downloaded and completed, email them to teacherimpactawards@witf.org or mail them to Debbie Riek, education director, WITF, 4801 Lindle Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

All nomination forms must be received by midnight Feb. 28.

A committee of Rotary members and WITF staff will review the nominations and choose one winning teacher from each county. The winning teachers will also be honored at an awards ceremony May 24, and in a special television program featuring the winners that will air on WITF TV June 23.