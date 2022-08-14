“Empathy is simply listening, holding space, withholding judgment, emotionally connecting, and communicating that incredibly healing message of you’re not alone.” — Brene Brown.

“My hospice training redirected my life and opened doors that have transformed me.” — hospice volunteer.

Empathy is a practice that involves understanding the perspective of another — their thoughts, feelings and even their responses. When we show sympathy, we keep our distance from a person who is suffering, guarding our own emotions. Through empathy, we seek understanding and connection.

It is natural for an empathetic person to be drawn to volunteering, and for those who need practice, volunteering opens people’s hearts and minds to the craft and often changes their entire outlook.

For many of us, the word hospice immediately evokes feelings of sadness. If you were to speak with a hospice nurse, or an individual who has cared for a hospice patient, they would quickly dismiss your fears and describe an environment of compassion, comfort and peace.

Kindred Hospice reminds us on its website that hospice is not a place, but a method of care. When an individual expresses interest in volunteering with the organization, Kindred Hospice provides free comprehensive training and constant supports.

Opportunities with hospice

Hospice volunteer: Kindred Hospice works to improve the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. They seek volunteers for a variety of needs like patient visits, friendly phone calls and caregiver relief. Volunteers who are especially helpful in administrative duties are also encouraged to reach out to their team. Visit bit.ly/KindredHospiceVolunteer for information.

Veteran-to-veteran companionship: As part of the We Honor Veterans network, Kindred Hospice provides specialized support to veterans and their caregivers. Veteran volunteers provide companionship, caregiver relief (to give direct caregivers a break) and compassionate listening, and participate in veteran pinning ceremonies.

Veteran volunteers have invaluable insight and may be able to give stress-reduction techniques to patients/caregivers, help recognize post-traumatic stress disorder in patients, and help patients and caregivers identify and process grief. Volunteers may support patients emotional and/or spiritual healing through sharing a common language and cultural bond. Visit bit.ly/KindredVetVolunteer for information.

Find out more about Kindred Hospice of Lancaster through its main website or Facebook pages:

— Facebook: facebook.com/KindredHospiceLancaster/

— Website: lanc.news/KindredHospice.

To find additional volunteer opportunities or register your organization’s volunteer needs, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Julie Kennedy is community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.