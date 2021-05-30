Whenever I hear the word “dream,” I think of my dad attempting to teach me how to fret the tenor banjo to a song of the same name. My hands were too small to stretch on the neck of the instrument to produce the proper sound. This was one of those exceptional moments when father and son could come together, and enjoy some uninterrupted time. He was a country doctor, always making house calls; I was a middle school student hoping to please him at every turn. Little did I realize at that young age that the idea of a “dream” would become such an important idea in my future thinking as an elderly, 83-year-old man.

Over many years I have come to believe that an individual’s “life dream” can be highly predictive in helping that person choose a career, a marital partner and even many other details which are important in defining one’s future life. In fact, I think it can be central in determining the quality and longevity of one’s life. So why bring this issue up if you are elderly and have a limited future?

Great question! I bring it up for several reasons: I believe that our life dreams motivate us to come alive. Just watch and listen to a person sharing their life dream. You can observe the sparkle in their eye, the excitement in their voice and the strong desire to tell you all about it — at any age including the elderly person.

Secondly, to believe that the elderly person has no future is simply not true. Current longevity studies indicated many of us can live well past 100 years. This is not to imply that the average person will be able to live to these ages, but consider that there are currently over 90,000 centenarians in the United States today, and that figure is expected to grow to 130,000 by the year 2030. Along with this, the demographics also project that by 2050 the number of elderly persons living in the United States will closely match the number of young people under the age of 30.

Although you may have difficulty believing these projections, given the advances in medical science, as well as your willingness to live well beyond the age you thought you might live, you may well be one of those who are destined to choose to live many more years than you could have imagined.

Even though these demographics are interesting, I believe that it is the quality of life rather than the quantity of life that matters most. Itis how the elder uses the time of their life that creates their legacy. It is our legacy by which we will be remembered, and I have never met any person who didn’t want to be remembered. When we leave this life, all of us hope our family will be proud of us. We want our children to respect the character of the way we have lived. We hope our grandchildren will remember us as someone they enjoyed spending time with — as a person who was loving and caring and they felt special when we were around.

Challenges faced

by elderly

So, given the reality of your life circumstances in May 2021, when you step back and look at your life, what are the challenges that you face as an elderly person?

Do you feel overwhelmed by the stress that old age has caused for you? You never expected it would turn out this way? Growing old has been a total surprise and you wish that something or someone could have prepared you?

Do you wonder how you will be remembered, or still feel guilt or shame about choices you made at an earlier time in your life and wish there was some way to make amends? Are there old and painful memories that have remained a secret in your heart, but you have kept them hidden? You never dared to share your secrets with anyone because you feared rejection by the important people in your life?

Although you believe in God, you fear death because you were afraid that you will be punished in the afterlife. Now that you have come to the final chapter of your life, you are angry and feel that life has been totally unfair to you — that you have been cheated by others who succeeded through dishonesty and favoritism. You cannot bear to think that your life is almost over, and you have never found the time to do the very important things.

You have always been haunted by questions: What’s life all about anyway, and why am I even here? Did I miss something I should’ve done? It all seems like such a mystery to me!

Do you feel this way: “When it comes to religion, I don’t know what to believe. Seems like to me the church is filled with hypocrites who contribute their money in the hopes that God will look with favor upon them. Also priests and ministers got it made. What a job! They work one hour a week, make plenty of money, act like they are holier than anybody else, receive lots of discounts, and take more vacations than anybody I know, and travel the world on someone else’s ticket. I wish I had a racket like that.”

Now I am sure not many of my readers have such a critical opinion of clergypersons, but I must admit there are those who qualify for such criticism. (View YouTube videos, such as “The messed-up church”). The twilight years afford us plenty of time to raise questions and doubts that may never have occurred to us in the course of our working lives, but in retirement the opportunities are very different.

In fact, I would be surprised if issues like this didn’t invade your cerebral cortex at this time of your life. It is more the way you might choose to handle them that can make a profound difference. Let me share what I have found useful for me regarding these things.

I have mostly believed that the vast majority of life is a mystery, and no matter how hard I tried, or how intelligent I might become, or how long I studied the problem, the answer at best would be inconclusive or raise even more questions so as to drive the questioner even more crazy then we were at the beginning. Indeed, there is another way to cross this threshold. It’s called acceptance of the mysteries of living and life, with the realization that there are far better things to occupy our time and focus. This is especially true during the final chapter of our earthly lives. After all, if you are interested in living during this time there are plenty of things to do, people to see, moves to dance, and songs to sing; such as…

Dream — when you’re feeling blue,

Dream — it’s the thing to do…

Watch as the smoke rings rise in the air, you’ll come to share those memories there…

So dream when the day is through,

Dream and they might come true,

Things never are as bad as they seem.

So dream, Honey, dream, dream, dream.

(Music and lyrics by Johnny Mercer 1909-76.)

Robert Olson is a pastoral counselor and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.