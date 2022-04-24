The year was 1966. I just graduated from high school in June, and 12 days later I was at Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training. At 17 years old, I had enlisted for four years in a military intelligence unit known as the U.S. Army Security Agency. After eight weeks of basic, I was transferred to Fort Gordon, Georgia for my second eight weeks to be trained for my military occupational specialty, which was cryptographic/teletype communications operator. After the training, I received orders for the 508th USASA Group in Seoul, South Korea. The following January, I left McChord Air Force Base in Seattle, Washington, en route to Kimpo Air Force Base in Korea.

My headquarters company transferred me to the 226th USASA Operations Co. on the island of Kanghwa-do, which was the most remote assignment in the unit. From the operation site on the mountain, we could see the DMZ.

Shortly after my assignment on the island, I received notice that my father had died. My company commander gave me the option to leave the country that night, which I did. He also said that there would be a Red Cross representative at McChord Air Force Base to give me my round-trip plane ticket. Returning to Kimpo Air Force Base, I bordered a military C-141 Starlifter. After stops in Japan and Alaska, we were arrived back at McChord AFB. The Red Cross representative was there, and I received my ticket from him. This time, the price was $145, which I had to repay to the Army from my pay voucher.

I had to take a city bus to Sea-Tac Airport, and the time was midnight. With my emergency leave orders, the ticket counter representative said whoever has these orders should come forward. I did so, and she said, “Where are you going, soldier?” I said, “Philadelphia, PA.” She said that she would call ahead and hold the plane for me.

I ran to the plane and boarded, even though the plane looked full and I did not know where I was going to sit for the next five hours until I arrived at Philadelphia. The stewardess told me to sit in the first-class section, where there was still seating.

This is when I noticed a high-ranking U.S. Army officer seated there. He was what we in the enlisted ranks call a “full bird” colonel. He was only one rank under a brigadier general. I felt very uneasy at first. He started a conversation with me and put me at ease, even though I was just a private E-2 at the time. I explained to him that I was on a flight because my father died, and he said that was the same reason that he was there, too. When we arrived at Philadelphia, we both went our separate ways and said goodbye.

I returned to Korea to finish my tour, and then received orders for Asmara — at that time part of Ethiopia — for an 18-month tour. After that, I returned to the states and finished my enlistment in Warrenton, Virginia.

Looking back, I shall never forget the “full bird” I met on the flight over America, and how he treated me as if I was his son. Memories like this not only last for a moment, but for a lifetime.

May God bless and save America.

The author lives in Denver.

