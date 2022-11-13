I was teaching an elementary school class of special needs kids back in the 1970s.

We did activities to help the kids become self-sufficient, which included a lot of self-help and socialization skill training.

Our goal was to help them be as self-sufficient as possible.

In my class was a kid named Howard, and Howard had quite a personality. Though he was developmentally delayed, he was a pretty cool kid who was always creating something interesting in class.

One rainy day, we stayed inside for recess and played Duck, Duck, Goose. For those of you who have forgotten the game, it is played like this: Everyone sits on the floor in a circle. One person is “it” and walks around the outside of the circle touching each person’s head lightly while saying “Duck” each time.

At some point, the person who is “it” taps someone on the head, yells “Goose!” and begins to run around the circle. The chosen player must then chase the person who is “it” and tag the “it” person before the “it” person can get to his or her seat, to avoid becoming the next person who is “it.”

Everyone in my class is primed for the chase. So, when it is my turn to be “it,” I begin to walk around and say “Duck” to each kid as I touch their head.

When I get to Howard, I say “Duck!” loudly and begin to run a little.

Howard gets up and begins the chase before he realizes I had fooled him. I give Howard a little grin and a shake of my finger, implying “I got you.”

We continue the game and now it is Howard’s turn. I am prepared for payback.

Howard begins to walk around the circle saying “Duck” as he taps each kid’s head. Then he gets to me, touches my head, and yells “RAT!”

I laughed and thought, “Such an intelligent joke from such a special kid.”

The author lives in Maytown.