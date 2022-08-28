In the 1990s, I became a leader of Life Story workshops. For almost 30 years, I listened to the stories of World War I veterans, World War II veterans and survivors of following wars.

Teachers, nurses, professors and doctors sat in my groups, along with farmers, missionaries, pastors and factory workers. How life experiences have changed, but human nature has not!

Terry regaled us with her description of her tiny dog’s drunken evening, when he stole several gulps from her glass of wine when she left the room. Horrified, she dashed to the vet’s office for help, after seeing her beloved pup stagger about, blindly.

Phillip was a twin. His poor health was the opposite of his twin brother’s. Kept alive, wrapped in blankets, coddled by the fireplace, he survived infancy but spent time in the Rossmere Sanitorium as a teenager. He became a minister.

Hazel grew up in the South, where she swept the front yard (just dirt, no grass) with a broom. She came to Lancaster as a young adult and became the first Black teacher in the Lancaster school system. Next, she taught at Millersville University for many years.

Arthur was a big man with a soft voice and a Pennsylvania Dutch accent. One could imagine him being a home-bound farmer. But, no! His tales of riding his motorcycle all over America and Europe, with particularly funny tales of fairies and elves under bridges he crossed in Ireland, were delightful moments.

We shed tears with a mother who sat with her gay son in Hospice care. She had recorded their long journey, from his coming out to his final farewell. She was an inspiration to all of us to include the saddest intervals of our lives in our honest autobiographies.

Grace was a surprise. Attending my class at age 90, she wore her “plain bonnet,” wrote enthusiastically and chuckled often. We gradually learned that she had advanced from secretary to executive assistant to the president of the Stehli Silk Mill in Rossmere, traveling extensively in her role. She finished her “book” and distributed printed, illustrated copies to friends and relatives.

Isabel, a war bride from Germany, described her initiation to American ways and the culture she left behind. For those of us with German ancestry, her accounts were especially captivating.

Nurses brought their uniforms and caps to class, representing their profession in the 1930s and ’40s, when white shoes, stockings, skirt, bib, apron and cap were worn proudly, although the starched fabric was annoying. Those caps identified different teaching hospitals. One could identify Lancaster General Hospital graduates by their distinctive puff of white, which rose from an anchoring band of white edged by a strip of black velvet.

No matter where they trained, all nurse-writers had stories which made us laugh and cry.

One of my earliest writers, Emma, endeared herself to all of us with her “primitive” ways of expressing herself. The mother of 12 was a jolly woman of a Plain community. She worried about writing “well,” since she had attended school very briefly. Her references to her husband were always “my man.”

Shared names were common in large families. So, she wrote: Joseph (my oldest son), Joseph (Sarah’s boy), Joseph (my dead uncle). We all agreed that her wonderful stories should not be edited beyond recognition. They were perfect, as is.

More than a few of my writers grew up in orphanages or with extended family members, during the Depression. Their true, written stories were touching, heartbreaking, sometimes amusing and certainly treasured by their descendants.

What’s YOUR story?

The author lives in East Hempfield Township.

