Humane Pennsylvania shelters recently rescued 17 dogs from Puerto Rico, and some of the animals are being cared for at the Humane League of Lancaster County.

The rescues were made possible through a partnership with the SATO Project, a Puerto Rico-focused organization that works to rescue and rehome abandoned and abused animals.

Some of the dogs have already been adopted. Others are at the Lancaster shelter, as previously mentioned, and at the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading. Five of the rescue pups are available for adoption.

Prospective adopters should visit the shelter or humanepa.org.

The Humane League of Lancaster County is located at 2195 Lincoln Highway East.