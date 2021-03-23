Peter Anderson is a man of many talents and hobbies. When he isn’t working at the Water Street Mission, he could possibly be found tutoring students or writing poetry.

Anderson, 58, writes to keep human connection alive, often specially writing and gifting his friends with his artistic creations.

What inspired you to work at Water Street Rescue Mission?

I’ve had a long-standing desire to work in a place where I could contribute to the lives of others in a meaningful way. This desire gained focus in recent years as I went through some personal struggles of my own and experienced how much of a difference it made for me to know that I had people who were willing to support me.

My work here is an expression of gratitude for that, and a practical expression of my personal faith. Human connection is important to all of us, and this is true no matter where we are on our journey. I have often told people that I came here to give, but instead, I find myself receiving more than I could have imagined.

Writing is one of the ways you find that human connection. How do you express yourself through poetry and short stories?

I started writing limericks in the 1980s. I think I chose limericks because they were short, well-defined, and were a good vehicle for my unconventional sense of humor. About five years ago, one of my children gave me a book of limericks as a Christmas gift, and I gave myself the challenge of writing at least one a day. I like to bring laughter to those around me.

As for stories, there are some people in recent years who have had a profound impact on me, just by being kind and by being themselves. The short stories or poems that I write for them are gifts that come from my heart to show appreciation to them for who they are.

COVID-19 has changed nearly everything this past year. How has it impacted your job or your writing?

Like most people, I’ve needed to adjust to changing circumstances. In my role at Water Street, the changes have centered around our desire to keep guests and staff safe. We’ve increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting around the campus, and have found ways to continue providing our services while following social distancing and mask guidelines.

As for my writing, I have found that much of my inspiration comes from my day-to-day interaction with people. Having less contact has meant that I wrote less during 2020. With the beginning of the new year, however, I’ve been finding new ways to connect safely, and have done more writing as a result.

What encourages you most about the future of Lancaster County?

I would say that I’m very encouraged to see the way people cooperate to address some of the needs that are being experienced by their neighbors. Perhaps the biggest thing that encourages me is the army of donors who contribute food, supplies and cash (to the Water Street Mission). It strengthens my faith in God.

What concerns you the most about the future of Lancaster County?

There are a lot of people struggling with homelessness and poverty in Lancaster County. Sometimes these issues keep people down when they are not yet ready to receive help or when addiction and other life-controlling issues are keeping them from getting the help they need. There is no easy fix for these problems but my hope is that through showing love, treating people with dignity and compassion, we can draw people in.