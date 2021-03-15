This year, St. Patrick’s Day may serve for some as a reminder of canceled trips to Ireland. Thanks to COVID-19, many folks are finding themselves journeying to the Emerald Isle only in dreams. Luckily, they at least have an inspiration advantage if they are doing that dreaming in Lancaster County.

“I was born and bred in Ireland. Living in Lancaster, PA, is reminiscent of my childhood years living there,” Olive Swan says. “The vast farming compounds generously scattered throughout Lancaster County, combined with the cows and other farm animals grazing in the fields, transport me to my native land, especially to the remote areas of Ireland.”

Swan’s grandson studies at Lancaster’s Paloma School of Irish Dance. So does Kristen Jenkins’ daughter. Jenkins has Irish ancestors and frequently visited their homeland.

“Our family often comments on how Lancaster County’s landscape of green rolling hills looks like that of interior counties of Ireland and is probably one of the reasons many Irish immigrants chose to settle in the Susquehanna Valley,” Jenkins says.

Irish immigration

When it comes to people leaving Ireland and settling in Lancaster County, there were a handful of major waves, says Kevin Shue, a longtime genealogist at LancasterHistory with a particular interest in Irish immigration.

The earliest wave — in the 1710s and 1720s — involved the Scots-Irish, also known as Ulster Scots. Largely tied to Presbyterianism, they left the north of Ireland and locally gravitated to what’s now considered the Southern End of Lancaster County and the western edge, Shue says. They clustered in areas like today’s Colerain, Fulton and Conoy townships.

“It was pretty intolerable over in the north as far as being able to own land, being able to farm,” he says. “They were led in some instances by their ministers to come over. Lancaster County was not necessarily their first stopping point.”

The next wave — around 1800 — also included many Irish Catholics, Shue says. Often when folks hear that, they automatically assume those immigrants were coming from what is today the Republic of Ireland, Shue says. But it was still, largely, the north of Ireland they were leaving, he adds.

“It’s not that cut and dry,” he says. “They were coming in from places like County Donegal … Coleraine, Antrim. It was just more of a mix.”

Today’s Little Britain and Martic townships absorbed many of those new arrivals, Shue says. “A lot of the Irish names that you’ll still see in Martic Township were coming in during that second wave,” he says.

Safe Harbor in Conestoga Township eventually drew many Irish who often worked there on the railroad or at the iron foundry, he says. Safe Harbor had a mission church of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster City. The mission church is long gone. The cemetery is not.

“If you look at the tombstones, it’s one of the most specific ties between Lancaster County and Ireland,” he says. “A lot of times the tombstones —especially of the Irish Catholic people —would say where they were born. And not just Ireland. It would say the county. It might even say the parish. Some, not all, in the Safe Harbor cemetery would even say the town — which could be 11 acres. That was their way of remaining connected with where they came from.”

Many of the Irish who settled in Safe Harbor did so during what Shue describes as the third wave of immigration fueled by what many call the Potato Famine. Also known in Ireland as the Great Hunger, that began around 1845 and is often referred to as ending in 1852.

“That doesn’t mean that the people coming over after that weren’t impacted by the famine,” Shue says. “I always say, ‘If you experienced what they experienced would you want to stick around and remain there?’ I think you hear the reverberations of the famine 50 years later with people still coming in and networking to come in.”

That’s networking with people —something that continues today, he says. Shue doesn’t subscribe to any theory about Lancaster’s geography being a major draw — even back during the Colonial wave.

“I think it’s more of a human type of decision as opposed to a physical one. They knew people. They settled close by to the people that they knew,” he says. “Of course, they wanted good land. But I don’t know if it was, ‘Oh, this looks like Old Ireland.’ ”

Still, Shue says he can see why people pick up on similarities.

“Like County Tyrone. That’s rolling hills and farmland and I can sort of see how that looks like Lancaster County. But other parts aren’t like that,” he says. “County Donegal, for example, is pretty craggy. I call it elemental.”

Double-take landscapes

Jenkins is anxious to get back for another Emerald Isle visit. In the meantime, she appreciates what she says are local Ireland-esque touches. Some waterside spots in Lancaster County Central Park could easily be confused for a scene in Ireland, she says. And even the White Cliffs of Conoy echo for Jenkins one of her favorite places abroad — the Burren.

That term comes from an Irish word “Boireann” meaning “rocky place,” according to the website for Burren National Park, which is in the southeastern corner of an area of Ireland known for its expansive stretches of exposed limestone. The White Cliffs of Conoy along the Susquehanna River has origins in a 19th-century limestone quarry business. The cliffs are believed to be waste from that.

And, Jenkins says, there are fantastic views looking out toward Route 30 near Strasburg.

“When you’re up on the ridge looking down and you see the patchwork of farms, it looks so much like Ireland,” she says.

Of course, there aren’t as many stone walls, she adds.

“And there isn’t fuchsia growing everywhere,” she says. “I do wish we had that.”

The cities here are there are different, says Benny Harkin, one of at least a couple gents lending Irish accents to the vibe at Lancaster’s Tellus360 where they work.

“But it’s good to get out into the country when you’re feeling a little homesick,” Harkin says. He’s thinking especially of some rural routes near Millersville.

“Going out there, some of the back roads are gorgeous,” he says. “Reminds me of home.”

Visions of home

Author A.S. King spent more than 10 years living in Ireland before landing in Lititz.

“The thing about Lancaster County that most brings me back to my decade in Ireland is seeing six-teams of horses in the misty fields in the early morning,” she says. “The old-world farming work ethic along with the rolling hills feels similar.”

Another Lititz author also sees similitude. That’s Teresa Marie Fee Goodman, whose book “Ireland’s Magdalen” was inspired by years of combing that country for clues to some heritage secrets.

“There’s a road we take going from Lititz to Costco,” Goodman says. “It’s narrow and sort of windy through farmland. And when it’s really green we’ll say, ‘Ahhh, we’re in Ireland.’ ”

Of course, it’s not only green that unites the two places’ color palettes, says her artist husband Jason Goodman. He’s owner at Alchemy Studio LLC and was speaking on a rainy January afternoon when the sky matched a shade of paint by Golden referred to as neutral gray No. 8.

“This is what I call a No. 8 day,” he says. “We have a lot of those here and in Ireland.”

Granted, green landscapes sell better than gray at his second studio in Westport, in Ireland’s County Mayo. Having not made it to work there now in more than a year, Goodman is having to make do with reminders like doors. It seems to him that neighbors around both studios love painting their doors bright colors.

And sometimes when he comes around a bend and encounters Amish farming equipment on a back road, he’ll think of the Travelers – a group recognized in 2017 by the Republic of Ireland as an indigenous ethnic minority. He recalls seeing them often in Ireland in the ’80s.

“They still had their wagons with the rounded tops back then,” Goodman says.

The Goodmans also haven’t had the same learning curve as other Lititz residents using fairly new traffic roundabouts.

“We already know how to deal with those,” Jason says. “Galway is full of them.”

A similar way of life

Eveleen Coope, who with her husband runs the Celt Wares shop in Ronks, says it’s less Lancaster County’s physicality and more its way of living that reminds her of growing up in Ireland’s County Cavan.

Consider the flowers she loves seeing in abundance on just about any summer drive around the county. Those take her back to Ireland’s “Tidy Towns” competitions.

“You’d have baskets of flowers hanging off of bridges and lamp posts. And you do see a lot of that here,” she says. “Stuff like that just makes a place look more safe, more welcoming, more looked after.”

She also relates to what she calls Lancaster County’s do-it-yourself spirit.

“Part of that DIY thing is that you fix stuff instead of just buying a new one. You don’t just throw things away,” she says. “Growing up we’d save all sorts of stuff in case you ever needed it again. I grew up with not an awful lot of money but a lot of love. It was a penny saved is a penny earned … all that type of thing.”

Her family always had a vegetable garden in Ireland.

“And it’s perfectly normal to have your own here,” she says. “It’s more the old-style way of doing things, which is part of what appealed to us in the first place when we decided to move here.”

Coope has family in Florida but that state wasn’t for her.

“I needed the seasons,” she says. “I grew up with seasons.”

She also grew up on a farm with cattle and says she now appreciates the opportunity to frequent local butchers — something that isn’t an option in many places across the U.S. Same goes for another task from her childhood.

“Going down the lane to buy eggs. Free range, fresh eggs,” she says. “You can do that here. And it’s a happy little memory of home.”